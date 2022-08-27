AMC appeals to stock market investors for its financial future

A new ticker graced the New York Stock Exchange this week as AMC launched a new preferred stock under the APE symbol, a nod to stock traders meme who saved cinema from the brink of death. Cinema Chains CEO Adam Aron described the move as the biggest action we’ll take in 2022 to fundamentally strengthen AMC for the long term.

To start, AMC is offering 517 million APE for free to its current investors: one APE unit for each AMC share held. But the company could sell more APE in the future and potentially raise billions of dollars.

If it can help them eliminate the risk of bankruptcy, I think that’s a good thing, said Eric Wold, principal analyst at B. Riley Securities.

How and why did AMC create APE?

By creating APE preferred stock, AMC was able to execute something similar to a stock split, which generally benefits a company by making stocks more affordable and therefore more attractive to investors.

Favorite stock usually comes with limited powers, but this is not the case with APEs, which have economic and voting rights equal to those granted to AMC owners ordinary actions. So, even though they are different types of investments, they will not be functionally different for the investor.

The mechanics are a bit technical, but the goal is quite simple, namely that AMC wants to raise more money. And the way to do that is to sell stocks, said Lee Reiners, director of policy at the Duke Financial Economics Center.

[AMC] the stock is clearly overvalued by all traditional measures, so it makes sense to issue more shares to shore up your balance sheet and because it’s become so attractive to meme investors, that’s what makes it all possible.

Not only could additional cash allow AMC to pay off debts or avoid bankruptcy, but the company could also use it to diversify beyond the movie theater business. In 2021, AMC announced the launch of its own brand retail popcornwhich will be sold in grocery stores, but he also made less obvious plays like buying a majority stake in a struggling gold mining company.

If the company continues to pursue acquisitions disconnected from its core business, Andy Wu, an assistant professor at Harvard Business School, said AMC would essentially become an asset manager, using the love people have for AMC to finance its new direction.

AMC CEO wants to reward investor loyalty

More than companies like GameStop or Bed Bath and Beyond, CEO Adam Aron has fully adopted the stock state of AMC memes.

He regularly engages with AMC Apes on social media and at public events. On previous quarterly calls, Aron recited quotes from the movie Gorillas in the Mist and announced donations to conservation funds for endangered gorillas. And he regularly answers questions submitted by shareholders during earnings calls.

This probably degrades the quality of [earnings] calls but optimizes them for the entertainment factor, Wu said.

While Wall Street analysts are picky about high numbers, retail investors are mostly interested in the size of the popcorn and whether it can be shaped like a Thors hammer, i.e. the product.

Aron also set out to create atypical perks for investors, such as original NFTs, exclusive movie screenings, and free concessions, recognizing that AMC retail investors, who owns 80% of the companyare also likely to be an AMC customer.

We normally think of a company’s stakeholders as separate groups: shareholders, employees, customers, partners, Wu said. For AMC and even companies like Apple and Tesla, different stakeholder groups become one. : many customers of the product are also investors in the company.

For these client-investors, their assessment of the stock is not necessarily derived from the numbers in the earnings report, but from their own experience and feelings about the product.

Will meme traders’ enthusiasm for AMC wane?

Before retail investors started pouring into the action, AMC’s stock price was hovering just above $2. While the stock price is a long way from its 2021 high of $62, it is still well above true value.

[AMC] gives even stock investors a new thing to play with, Reiners said. [Its] a new action to play on. And that’s what’s really going on with these meme stocks. It’s just game.

You can’t be a meme hoard forever. The monkeys will move on. They are a fickle bunch.

But Wu said it was theoretically possible for a meme stock value to become real later. If the management team raises funds at their peak valuation to fund a growth strategy that eventually works, the current high stock price would not be just a passing illusion, Wu said.

Instead, the irrationally high price could drive its own self-fulfilling prophecy.

Although it is a possibility, Wu also noted, the probability is not high.