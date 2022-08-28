Testing the June stock market low is not a foregone conclusion

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, speaking in Jackson Hole on Friday, sought to spook markets, which had tried to teleport to a time within months when interest rates would peak without stocks or l economy are seriously damaged. Warning investors and the public that the fight against inflation remains resolute, will involve “pain” and will not end until price trends fall toward the Fed’s 2% target, Powell said. essentially sought to keep the wall of worry high and straight. With its 3% drop on Friday, the S&P 500 was quick to cooperate, with the knee-jerk response from traders raising fears that, for Powell, a recession could be the prescribed medicine for inflation and not just an unfortunate side effect. Rough Tools This, at least, is the simplest account of the interplay between a blunt Fed Chairman wielding the central bank’s crude policy tools, a market already in pullback mode after a roaring rally, a Friday session at the end of summer and a still capricious community investment. Nonetheless, it helps to understand the context of the market’s stance on the ground, the already subdued investor sentiment, the message from other markets, and some helpful trends in inflation indicators seemingly underway. A 3% drop in the index immediately following a deliberate effort by the Fed to tighten financial conditions that had recently eased should not be dismissed as just a low-volume technical air pocket in August. The decline crossed the previous August low in the S&P 500 near 4080, also a 20-day low, often used by traders as a level that should hold if a short-term rally is worthy. trust. And Bespoke Investment Group notes that over the past 70 years, when a 3% loss in the S&P 500 occurred on a Friday, the next trading day saw an average decline of 1.5%. Yet, as the crow flies, the market could simply suffer a typical setback to consolidate the nearly 19% two-month rally from the June 16 intraday low to the mid-August high. The S&P 500 has slipped 6% from its recent high, retaining more than half of the ground gained in the rally, but with just over a 1% cushion above its 50-point average level. days. The retreat did not negate what some observers consider to be significant and relatively rare momentum signals that were triggered during July’s broad and forceful rise, which in the past predicted positive returns for indices in the coming months. Veteran technical strategist Jeff deGraaf of Renaissance Macro Research has given these momentum indicators a lot of weight, despite the lack of more compelling fundamentals for a significant upside. Writing the day before Friday’s sellout, he noted that such a confused view is not unusual at such times: “The evidence of one of the most hated gatherings in memory is evident in [heavily net short] S&P futures positioning, and frankly, we don’t blame them. Bull markets begin with disbelief, and as prices rise, a narrative germinates, and as trends become established, the narrative takes root and becomes the dominant theme. here) is tested is unknown, although it suggests the low would not give way too easily without another serious macro shock. The Strip or the Fed The impressive technical action since June has left Canaccord Genuity strategist Tony Dwyer caught between the two revered Wall Street maxims attributed to famed investor Marty Zweig: “Don’t fight the strip” and “Don’t fight the Fed. “. The band, as noted, sent a positive message. The Fed, however, is staunchly hostile, promising to raise rates into the “tight” zone and keep them there for quite a while, in an economy that is slowing, or stagnating, or perhaps contracting in real terms, let alone from the housing market divide or inverted Treasury yield curves. a capped market not far from the recent highs even if it would become quite attractive again towards the lows of mid-June. On the notion that this was a “hated” rally, it’s clear, at least, that investors never put aside their anxieties. The American Association of Individual Investors survey has, for 21 straight weeks, found more people saying they are bearish on stocks for the next six months than bullish. Another such week and it will become the second longest such streak since 1987. The National Association of Active Investment Managers has its own weekly survey of the stock exposure of professional tactical investors, which has fallen from neutral levels a few days before Friday’s fainting. In a downtrend market like this, with monetary policy headwinds, sour sentiment is by itself no reason to resist the crowd and binge on risky assets. But it also shows that it probably wouldn’t take much more market weakness or grumbling from the Fed to drive pessimism back to opposite extremes. It is perhaps remarkable that the bond market on Friday was virtually unchanged as traders saw no need to reprice rates in response to Powell, having already pushed yields higher in the previous two weeks to add the expected rate hikes that Powell had essentially promised in his Friday speech. . This could mean that equities are once again acting as the related asset class, more prone to overshoot and perhaps in the grip of systematic trend-following funds that Goldman Sachs believes will become net sellers in response to some index levels, volatility readings and before the likely month-end equity rebalancing by asset allocation strategies. Bonds may also have priced in the barely-noted decline in core PCE inflation in Friday’s official consumer data and the further drop in inflation expectations from the University of Michigan survey. The reality is that Powell almost needs to talk hard about ‘higher rates for longer’, whether that’s the likely future path or not, so markets don’t get too giddy and frustrate his tightening efforts. . And the bond market reflects the range of results after a bit more rate hikes in the months ahead. Fed regains credibility Blackrock chief investment officer Rick Rieder reacted to Powell’s remarks by noting that the Fed has clearly already regained credibility, as evidenced by market-based inflation expectations receding to lows. long-term “normals” below 3%. That should allow the Fed to “hurry up the wait,” he says, with another big hike, maybe a smaller one or two, bringing the key rate into the tight zone, after which “the Fed will have a chance to relax at a historically higher fed funds rate for a longer period.” It can be hard to accept the idea that a chance to relax might soon follow on days like Friday, but the tension eventually eases and the pain fades.