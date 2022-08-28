Brexit shake-up key to saving City of London, stock exchange warns

London will lose its status as a global financial center and be downgraded to an intermediate regional market without a post-Brexit overhaul of the city’s rules, the chairman of the London Stock Exchange has warned.

Michael Findlay, who also chairs an influential advisory group to the city watchdog, issued a stark warning, saying officials must tear up decades-old orthodoxies and water down a host of stock market rules if the Square Mile is to remain. competitive with the likes of New York, Shanghai, Tokyo and even Amsterdam.

In a submission to the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) primary markets review, Mr Findlay said the UK had a unique opportunity to implement sweeping reforms to ensure London remained a relevant destination for IPOs and capital raisings.

He added that without this essential modernization, London’s status as a global market runs a significant risk of shrinking to that of a regional stock exchange and that the size of UK public capital markets will continue to shrink.

The warning is the strongest indication yet that the government and city regulators could be pressured to scrap swaths of bureaucracy in the financial services sector amid fears London is falling further behind. on rival cities.

It also comes as tensions continue to grow between ministers and observers of the pace of post-Brexit regulatory reform, with Liz Truss eyeing a possible merger of the city’s main regulators in a bid to put growth and competitiveness at the heart post-Brexit regulations. .

Mr Findlays’ submission, written with Mark Austin, a partner at law firm Freshfields and chair of another FCA advisory group, argued that regulators must quickly remove excessive rules, which act as a competitive disadvantage. for the UK.

He said: We are in a running race with our competitors, and we cannot afford to ignore that or settle for what we need to do if we are to stay relevant.

This means that as a jurisdiction we cannot and should not continue to assume that the overregulation we currently have in place in regulatory terms is necessarily appropriate for our markets if we are to keep them relevant in the years to come. come.

It was relevant in the last couple of decades, but it’s unlikely to be in the next couple of decades, unless we just slide slowly into a relatively middle-of-the-road regional capital market.

The submission proposed to abandon the restrictive philosophy that governs the current registration regime in favor of a disclosure-focused approach that had previously been adopted by the Financial Services Authority, the FCA’s predecessor.

He also called for a radical simplification of the current listing regime, including scrapping the current premium and standard segments and creating a true single segment with less stringent rules.

In May, the FCA also proposed scrapping the current scheme of bonuses and standards to attract tech companies to the UK, with additional mandatory and additional obligations that public companies would have to meet.

However, Mr Findlay and Mr Austin said this would effectively maintain a two-tier regime, adding: ‘The criteria currently proposed by the FCA remain in some respects onerous and could constitute a competitive disadvantage when placed alongside side with other listing venues with which the UK competes.”

At present, only publicly listed companies are eligible for inclusion in the FTSE indices, meaning the removal of the current regime would mark one of the most significant overhauls to London’s stock market rules since the 1980s. .

London capital markets have come to a halt this year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the outlook remains bleak as a recession looms. In the first six months of the year, only 13 listings took place in the capital, generating proceeds of just under $150 million, mammoth declines of 71% and 99% respectively from the last year.

The FCA last year reformed London listing rules to allow two-class share structures and reduced free-float requirements in a bid to stimulate the market, but Mr Findlay’s intervention suggests that the reforms do not go far enough.

He warned that London is no longer the default European location for listings and capital raises, adding that even cities like Warsaw have shown their ability to host initial public offerings at attractive valuations with investor participation. global.

The submission also proposed to relax the current sponsorship regime, which requires a third party to provide FCA oversight and assurances on listed companies in an effort to protect investors.

Mr. Findlay was writing as chairman of the Market Practitioners Group, while Mr. Austin chairs the FCA Joint Listing Authority Advisory Group.

An FCA spokesperson said: “We are currently receiving feedback from industry on potential changes to the listing scheme with the aim of attracting more high quality growth businesses to register in the UK. We are happy to see the extent of the debate it has generated and we welcome the contribution of the panels.