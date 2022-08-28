I’ve been reporting on stock market moods since 2006. Here are 2 secrets to smart investing

This story is part Recession Assistance ServiceCNET’s coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy.

I’ve covered the stock market for 16 years, and let me tell you: it sucks.

In 2006, I began a new role as a financial correspondent reporting from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange. My job was to figure out why the market had a bull or bear day. In the morning, I was interviewing mostly male, older, white brokers responsible for actively buying and selling stocks on behalf of large institutional investors. (Also true: I had to remember to wear closed shoes and a blazer. The dress code then was strict and a bit ridiculous.)

I learned that if tech stocks were down shortly after the market opened, it may have been because of earnings below expectations the day before from an indicator like Apple. Any hint of tougher times ahead for the industry would have panicked brokers dumping stocks at the opening bell.

“Today’s stock price is not driven by current business performance,” said Matt Frankel, Certified Financial Planner and Contributing Analyst for The Motley Fool, in an email. “They are based on future expectations.”

That’s the problem: the market does not reflect reality. It measures the moods and attitudes of people like the brokers I used to interview. Current prices can serve as an indicator of investor confidence, but stock market predictions are, at best, educated guesses. “Markets aren’t always right,” says Liz Young, head of investment strategy at SoFi.

But don’t let that stop you.

While the stock market represents an elite class of investors (the wealthiest 10% of Americans own 89% of the shares), it has proven over time to be a reliable wealth builder for anyone with the tools and information to try. And technology has made access cheaper and easier, meaning a whole new generation has the opportunity to start investing and building wealth. If you can provide for your basic needs and have some emergency savings, there’s no better time than now to invest, even if it’s just a little each month.

Of course, it is natural to want protect your money when there is so much economic uncertainty and market volatility. If you are hesitant to invest because you are worried about a recession, or you just don’t feel comfortable taking financial risks right now, you’re not alone. Over 40% of Americans interrogates earlier this spring said the decline in the bear market made them too scared to invest.

But waiting for it is an even greater risk. Here’s what I know for sure about overcoming worry and investing for success.

The “right time” to invest is now

Yes, the market is risky. Yes, there will be more accidents. But there is a high probability that the market will recover, just as it rebounded (and even more so) a few years after the global financial crisis of 2007-09.

“Things will get better. They always get better,” as my friend David Bach, author of the New York Times bestseller The Automatic Millionaire told me on my podcastSo money.

Of course, it’s best to buy low so you can cash in on as much appreciation or compound interest as possible later. But since it is very difficult to predict where prices will go, the “right time” to strike is often something we only realize in hindsight. Waiting to invest until the time seems right, when you think the stock has bottomed out, can set you up for more failure than success.

Your time in the market is bigger than Hourly the market. Staying low until stocks rebound just means you’re going to pay more. Instead, invest consistently and continuously and let compound interest accumulate. You’ll buy the lows and highs, but ultimately, over the years, you’ll come out on top. “If you’re in your 30s, 40s, or 50s and you’re not retiring in a year or two, guess what? Everything’s on sale,” Bach said.

For example, did your parents invest $1,000 in 1960, it would be worth nearly $400,000 today. This is after a presidential assassination, several wars, a global pandemic and numerous recessions, including the Great Recession. If the past is any indicator of the future, there is evidence that markets will eventually recover from a downturn and experience longer periods of growth than declines.

Diversification is your best tool against volatility and market downturns. More cautious investors could try US bonds, which are considered “safe haven” investments because they are backed by the Treasury and offer a predictable return.

Right now, with inflation at 8.5%, Americans are turning to Series I savings bonds, a government-issued investment that is inflation-protected. I bonds have both a fixed rate and an inflation rate adjusted every six months. Currently, I Bonds will offer an annualized interest rate of 9.62%, which means they will provide you with higher guaranteed returns than any other federally guaranteed bank account.

Technology makes investment cheaper and more accessible

Investing can be unnecessarily complicated and exclusive, and the financial industry as a whole can do a lot more to break down barriers to entry. Guests on my podcast So moneyespecially women, people of color and young adults, shared their wish that they had learned to invest earlier.

My advice? Leverage technology, along with the proliferation of social media and podcasts, to gain greater access and education. At CNET, we’re big fans of robo-advisors, such as Wealthfront and Betterment, that offer low-cost portfolio management. There is no need to wait until you have $1 million in the bank, which some professional investment advisers require before working with clients. You can start with just a little money.

And whether you’re a fan of TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, there are reputable experts out there offering free training. A word of caution: be sure to check their background and make sure the person you’re following isn’t a salesman disguised as an investment educator!

Once you invest, embrace automation so you never go astray. Automating our savings or retirement contributions is a smart move that, honestly, saves us from ourselves. With money in our hands it is much easier to spend than to save, but technology can automatically transfer this money to an account. We are more likely to save for our future if we are already enrolled in a company retirement plan rather than choosing to enroll with every paycheck. Start your contribution with the maximum employer match rate and try to increase your contribution to 10% or even 15%. It could earn you thousands of dollars more every year.

Pro tip: If you’re saving for retirement, see if your plan provider will automatically increase your savings rate each year (60% of employers offer this feature, according to the American Benefits Council).

For all other types of long-term investments such as a brokerage account or Roth IRAcreate a reminder calendar at the beginning of the year or on your birthday to increase your contributions.



You can also set your portfolio to auto-rebalance so it automatically adjusts and recovers more stocks after a period of market decline, which can give you the right balance of stocks and bonds. in your wallet.

Auto-rebalancing is a feature offered by many banks and brokerages to ensure your portfolio allocation doesn’t get out of whack, says David Sekera, chief US market strategist for the morning star. For example, suppose you set up your portfolio to have an equal mix of stocks and bonds. A bear market like the one we are currently in can reduce the weighting of equities and be too loaded with bonds. But an automatic rebalancing can solve this problem by buying more shares when prices are low again, according to Sekera.

I’ve seen firsthand how much uncertainty market volatility creates, and I know why it’s hard to have confidence in investing. But history shows that staying on the sidelines as an investor can be riskier than participating in the market and weathering the dips and the highs.

Getting into the market as early as possible can be one of the smartest decisions on the path to personal wealth creation and economic security. Along the way, keep your risk tolerance in mind, stay diversified, and rely on automation to help you stay on track.