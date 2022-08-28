2022 52-Week Stock Multibagger Recommends Stock Split: Do You Own?

With a market valuation of 101.63, Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) is a small cap company that operates in the consumer discretionary sector. The company produces a variety of textile and clothing items. The board of the company has suggested to split one share with a face value of Rs. 10 into 10 shares with a face value of Rs. 1.

The company has stated in a stock exchange filing that its Board of Directors has proposed the subdivision/division of 1 (one) share of the company having a par value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (ten) equity shares having a par value of Re. 1/- each (i.e. a total of 1,483,6200 fully paid equity shares of the company having a par value of Rs 10/- each into 1,483,62000 fully paid equity shares with a nominal value of 1 re. “AGM”) next The record date for the stock split/sub-split will be communicated in due course.”

Talking about the share split ratio, the Board informed the stock exchanges that the splitting of 14836200 equity shares of the company having a par value of Rs. 10 each fully paid into 148362000 equity shares having a par value of Re. 1 each fully paid i.e. for every 1 (one) share of Rs. 10 each held in the Company, 10 (Ten) shares of par value of Re. 1 each will be issued on a record date to be subsequently decided by the Company’s Board of Directors.”

Share capital before subdivision: Authorized Share Capital – Rs. 15,50,00,000 divided into 15,500,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, paid and subscribed share capital – Rs. 14,83,62,000 divided into 14,836,200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

Share capital after subdivision: Authorized Share Capital – Rs. 15,50,00,000 divided into 155,000,000 equity shares of Re. 1 each, paid and subscribed share capital – Rs. 14,83,62,000 divided into 148,362,000 equity shares of Re. 1 each.

Shares of Pressure Sensitive Systems India closed at a 52-week high 68.50 per share on Friday, up 4.98% from the previous close of 65.25 on BSE. The title changed from 15.35 at current market price over the past five years, resulting in a multibagger yield of 346.25% and an approximate CAGR of 35.30%. The share price went from 12.64 at the current market price over the past year, resulting in a multibagger yield of 441.93% and a CAGR of approximately 466.67%. The stock has produced a multibagger return of 441.93% year-to-date. The stock has generated a multibagger return of 150.73% over the past month.

