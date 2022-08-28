a bullish decade of the roaring twenties is still possible





According to UBS, the stock market could still experience a crazy decade similar to that of the 20s despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

It’s an unpopular view given that many on Wall Street still worry about the potential for 1970s-like stagflation.

“The rest of this decade will most likely be very different from before the pandemic,” UBS said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> According to a research note from UBS, a secular bull rally in the stock market similar to what was seen during the Roaring Twenties of the 1920s is still possible despite high inflation and rising interest rates. The investment firm made the off-consensus call as many Wall Street investors still believe a period of 1970s-style stagflation is upon us as the economy tries to regain its footing after the recent wave. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The changing stock market narratives come as no surprise to UBS, as it notes that the recent swing in pessimism, like a pendulum, often returns to optimism. And that provides opportunities for investors that can cut through the noise. Here’s why UBS thinks a massive bull market could still be upon us, and that “the rest of this decade will most likely be very different from before the pandemic,” according to the note. 1. “Fastest wage growth” “Even if the labor market cools, it is likely to remain relatively tight due to demographics and the current severity of labor shortages, which should favor low-income workers the most. wages for this cohort could help reverse decades of growing income inequality,” UBS said. 2. “Public infrastructure and revival of R&D” “Passing the CHIPS and Science Act and the Reducing Inflation Act, combined with the infrastructure package passed last November, will result in approximately $1.2 trillion in spending and tax incentives during the rest of the decade focused on public infrastructure, semiconductor production and energy transition technologies and funding fundamental R&D. 3. “A possible investment spending boom” “Capital spending has remained elevated in 2022, and all indications are that this will continue… All of this is consistent with companies recognizing that they need to invest to address supply chain issues, relocation, energy transition and labor shortages. The result could be the first round of substantial investment in more than 15 years.” 4. “The creation of new businesses in full swing” “There has been a dramatic increase in the number of new businesses being created in the United States since the start of the pandemic … the persistently high level [business formations] as COVID-19 transitions to an endemic state suggests a permanent increase in entrepreneurial behavior, which is injecting dynamism into an economy that has lacked this attribute for at least a decade. 5. “Abundant access to growth capital” “In a world where investors are still actively seeking secular growth opportunities, the supply of growth capital should remain robust, albeit more selective than it was.” 6. “Digitize business models” “The past two and a half years have demonstrated that companies can successfully deploy technology to effectively run their businesses in ways that were thought inconceivable before the pandemic. Now moving into an endemic state of COVID, entire business models will increasingly be built around digitization, which could lead to greater efficiencies.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-roaring-20s-secular-bullish-decade-growth-ahead-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos