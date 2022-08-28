Check out the top highlights in US markets this week





Stock market this week (USA) It’s been a roller coaster week for investors. The ride ended with a blow on Friday. For the week, all major indexes closed in the red with the Dow Jones down 4.2%, the S&P 500 down 4% and the Nasdaq100 down 4.4%. US stock market this week: stock movement this week The US stock market closed lower on Monday led by large-cap tech stocks. All three major stock indexes ended in the red. Investors fear the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. Stocks fell Tuesday after their worst day since June as the S&P500 and Dow fell for a third consecutive session. The worst performing sectors on the day were communication services and healthcare. The energy sector gained the most. US stocks rose for the first time this week on Wednesday as investors waited for clarification from the Federal Reserve. Crude oil futures continued to advance after Saudi Arabia suggested the OPEC+ alliance could cut production significantly. US stocks extended the rally into the second day of Thursday. Materials, Communication Services and Information Technology outperformed, while Consumer Staples underperformed the broader market index. Investors are looking for clues as to whether policymakers will cut rates when the current bull cycle is over. The US stock market crashed on Friday after Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in his speech that the central bank would not back down in its fight against rapid inflation. All major indexes fell more than 3%. US stock market this week: major events Earnings Season: Earnings season is almost over. Peloton stock price fell 21% after posting bigger than expected losses, while Snowflake stock price rose 24% after beating quarterly estimates. Nvidia stock fell 9% and posted revenue and earnings below estimates. The company also released a weak revenue forecast for the next quarter. Gap and Dell’s stock price also fell after its June quarter revenue missed analysts’ estimates. Powell on inflation: Investors awaited comments from the Fed on inflation control this week. Unfortunately, this did not turn out to be good news for investors. The Fed Chairman’s comments were decidedly hawkish, and he confirmed that he sees controlling inflation as the foundation of the recovery. Yield curve: The shorter end of the yield curve, which tends to reflect Fed policy, moved higher, with the 2-year yield hitting 3.40%. The longer end of the curve, which is more reflective of the economy’s longer-term growth outlook, moved lower, with the 10-year yield falling 1 basis point (0.01% ) to 3.03%. July PCE data: PCE (personal consumption expenditure) readings were in line with the general trend. Similar to July’s CPI and PPI readings, headline and core PCE inflation came in slightly below expectations, both year-over-year and month-over-month. ‘other. Other economic data: July new home sales fell for the sixth month since the start of the year at the slowest pace since the start of 2016. Personal income and spending rose much less than consensus expectations (0, 2% versus about 0.6% and 0.1% versus 0.4%). Check out our other blogs on: Nvidia Q2 Results 2022: Missed revenue and profit estimates, issues low revenue forecast Why did Dell’s stock price drop 13%? Discover the main quarterly results

