Stock market set to soar: CEO of PLFS Investments





With price floor protection, the availability of many stocks at lucrative prices has created an investment opportunity in the stock market, said Md Abdul Muktadir, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Managing Director of Merchant Bank PLFS Investments Ltd. He predicts that the Dhaka and Chattogram exchanges would be dominated by the bulls in the coming days as institutional and high net worth individual investors seize the opportunity to profit from the stocks without fear of losses. The steady increase in trading volume and turnover reflects the return of big investors, he said during a stock market discussion on TBS Markets, a capital market show hosted by The Business Standard Saturday. “The worst is over so far,” he said while explaining the factors behind the stock market sell-off until late July, when the securities regulator reintroduced the floor price which does not does not allow individual scrips to drop below recent lows, and is now heading higher. Panic over the depreciation of the taka against the US dollar, national foreign exchange reserves, energy prices, inflation and fear of a Sri Lanka-like situation – it all seems to have eased somewhat as the situation improved. The dollar fell to 105-106 Tk from 120 Tk in the curbside market, foreign currency reserves rebounded to over $40 billion on government measures to cut import bills and increase trade remittances, said the investment professional. Meanwhile, the market slowdown has made stocks cheaper than a year ago. The average price-earnings (PE) ratio of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) soared to around 20 during the market’s peak in October last year and has fallen below 14 in recent weeks. The lower the ratio, the cheaper the stock is assumed to be. Investors are buying equities despite the fact that the global and local macro factors that have caused panic among investors are still uncertain, as “equities tend to turn at uncertain times”. Of course, there will remain uncertainties and risks, but the risks are worth taking as the potential for return outweighs the risk of capital erosion as long as the price floor is there, Muktadir said. The stock market is a leading indicator of the economy that moves both up and down ahead of the economy. Many stocks may not be available at the current price in the coming months and the sentiment is growing demand for stocks, according to Mukadir. Not all businesses operate the same during a crisis and some may even manage to increase their profits and before investing in stocks an individual should learn to analyze the relevant factors, instead of blindly following the crowd primarily reflected in buying overpriced stocks, he added. . It does not encourage laypersons to invest in the stock market themselves until they have learned enough and they should depend on investment professionals who have specialized training and skills. Reaching its lowest level in 14 months at 5,963 on July 28, the DSEX, the general index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, closed at 6,355 on Thursday. The country’s main capital market index had climbed to 7,410 in October last year, on the back of money market liquidity, a better-than-expected economic performance during the pandemic from the multi-year low below 4,000 in the middle. of 2020.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/stocks/stock-market-expected-head-higher-plfs-investments-ceo-485062

