US and China reach agreement in audit dispute

WASHINGTON The United States and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow US regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose shares trade on US stock exchanges. In a long-running dispute, US regulators have threatened to kick a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China does not allow inspections.

The agreement announced Friday by market regulators in the United States and China is preliminary. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said, “The proof will be in the pudding.

While important, this framework is just one step in the process, Gensler said in a prepared statement. This deal will only make sense if (US regulators) can actually fully inspect and investigate auditing firms in China. If they can’t, about 200 China-based issuers will face bans on trading their securities in the United States if they continue to use these auditing firms.

A deal would mean U.S. investors would retain access to shares of major Chinese companies while being protected by the integrity of the companies’ audits.

This is unequivocally positive news and a major step to avoid the mass delisting of Chinese companies in the United States, Evercore ISI analyst Tobin Marcus said in a note to clients. However, he said, a deal is only the first step to avoiding delisting. What has to happen in the end is that the (American) inspectors have to show up and do the inspections. He said inspections could take months.