US and China reach agreement in audit dispute
WASHINGTON The United States and China have reached a tentative agreement to allow US regulators to inspect the audits of Chinese companies whose shares trade on US stock exchanges. In a long-running dispute, US regulators have threatened to kick a number of Chinese companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if China does not allow inspections.
The agreement announced Friday by market regulators in the United States and China is preliminary. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said, “The proof will be in the pudding.
While important, this framework is just one step in the process, Gensler said in a prepared statement. This deal will only make sense if (US regulators) can actually fully inspect and investigate auditing firms in China. If they can’t, about 200 China-based issuers will face bans on trading their securities in the United States if they continue to use these auditing firms.
A deal would mean U.S. investors would retain access to shares of major Chinese companies while being protected by the integrity of the companies’ audits.
This is unequivocally positive news and a major step to avoid the mass delisting of Chinese companies in the United States, Evercore ISI analyst Tobin Marcus said in a note to clients. However, he said, a deal is only the first step to avoiding delisting. What has to happen in the end is that the (American) inspectors have to show up and do the inspections. He said inspections could take months.
Although preliminary, it is a rare example of an agreement at a time when relations between the United States and China are strained as the two sides fight over trade, the war in Ukraine and human rights. the man. The tension was heightened by a recent visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its territory. The Chinese responded to Pelosi’s visit, second in line after the US presidency, with military drills around the island.
US regulators had warned that without a deal, some 200 companies, including Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce competitor, could be forced off US stock exchanges or face trade restrictions. The Americans said other governments had agreed to allow such audits, which are required by US law, and that China and Hong Kong were the only holdouts.
Three of China’s biggest state-owned companies announced this month they would take their shares off the New York Stock Exchange, but gave no indication the action was related to the audit dispute. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. cited the low trading volume of their shares in the New York market and the expense of complying with regulations in a foreign market. The companies said their shares would still trade in Hong Kong, which is Chinese territory but open to non-Chinese investors.
