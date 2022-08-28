Sato Technologies Fanny Philip on the impact of the bear market on cryptocurrency businesses





Decisions made by companies during the effects of bear markets should play a role in determining the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Fanny Philip, COO, Sato Technologies, a Canadina Bitcoin (BTC) mining company, spoke about the stories needed to support the bearish trade as the market prepares for the next bull run, as reported by Cointelegraph. According to Cointelegraph, at the Surfin Bitcoin 2022 event in France, Philip focused on the impact of bear markets on business, and for mining companies to build and understand. Sato is a digital asset mining company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSXV) since September 2021, and mines both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH). Philip further discussed the initial challenges of organizing the industry, despite entering the cryptocurrency ecosystem during a bull market. The high demand for miners in the Quebec City area, where the company had originally established its base, created a temporary shutdown of new mining facilities and unrest from local residents. Asked about the effects of the bear market, Philip had a positive attitude towards it, while commenting on the price relationship between BTC, mining and buying mining equipment. Additionally, Cointelegraph noted on Sato Technolgies Foundry Digital LLC's (Foundry) new deal. The two companies signed an agreement to allow Sato to house an additional 4,300 miners at center one in Quebec, and the program would be supported by renewable energy. What will happen, no one really knows. That's why we decided to diversify. Mining is our core business, but we are developing many apps in addition to the Lightning Network," Philip said, on diversifying and learning options. In the final part, Philip pointed out that the merger could be seen as a way to examine the possibilities of building and earning within the Ethereum ecosystem. It's all part of evolution, Philip said. (With information from Cointelegraph) Also Read: Binance Halts Access to $1 Million Cryptocurrency Account for Tezos Contributor

