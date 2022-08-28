George Soros just bought these shares. Should you?

Securities and Exchange Commission rules state that investment funds that manage assets greater than $100 million and include exchange-traded funds must disclose their holdings quarterly in a form called Form 13F. This report aims to promote transparency about what different funds are doing, but it has the added benefit of allowing investors to see what high profile investors like Warren Buffett or George Soros are doing with the capital they manage.

As for George Soros, his private company Soros Fund Management manages just over $5 billion in assets, and the fund’s largest holding is in the electric vehicle maker. Rivian (although he has reduced his stake in the company by 10% this quarter). Today, however, we will focus on three actions where Soros increase its position, as it could give some insight into what might be good stocks to buy now. Among the stocks he bought this quarter were Amazon (AMZN -4.76%), Alphabet (GOOGL -5.41%) (GOOG -5.44%)and Selling power (RCMP -4.99%).

Soros has earned his reputation as a contrarian investor. Basically, he does what not everyone else does because he thinks the market doesn’t accurately represent the true value of a company or product. If you believe markets are rational and all information is known, then you are in direct opposition to Soros’ beliefs. Although he has earned billions of dollars from forex trading, he has also made significant investments in stocks. While not every trade he’s made has worked out, Soros’ track record is impressive enough (his Quantum fund returned 30% a year from 1969 to 2000) for investors to pay attention to his moves.

Should investors follow Soros’ lead and buy these three stocks? Let’s find out what could have made this billionaire choose these companies.

1. Amazon

Amazon is Soros’ second-largest holding, as it now accounts for 3.8% of his investment portfolio. In the second quarter, he increased his stake to 41%, so it was no small purchase. So what did he see on Amazon in Q2? It was probably the discounted price of Amazon shares. Amazon’s stock was at its lowest price since the pandemic began, and Soros took advantage of the opportunity to increase his position.

The stock was selling due to lackluster trading performance as Amazon has had negative free cash flow (burning $23.5 billion in Q2 and $18.6 billion in Q1) since the fourth quarter of 2021 Additionally, its international trade revenue fell for a few quarters, and the North American and international retail segments are showing a negative operating margin.

On the other hand, Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to be a shining light and continues to grow at a rate of over 30% with a positive operating margin. I think Soros used the weakness to strengthen his position because he believes in the long-term growth of cloud computing (AWS) and the weakness in his e-commerce segment is temporary.

So far, he’s been right, with the stock up around 20% since the start of the third quarter, more than doubling the market’s performance over the same period.

If you think Amazon and its e-commerce business can rebound, the stock can still be bought nearly 30% off its all-time high.

2.Alphabet

During a recession, ad spend is often the first expense companies cut. The economic slowdown so far in 2022 has raised fears of a spending slump that has dragged Alphabet shares down this year. Where others shunned the stock out of fear, Soros saw a buying opportunity. Although he only increased his position by 10%, it is still one of his top holdings, making up 2.06% of his portfolio.

During the second quarter, investors could buy Alphabet shares for less than 20 times earnings – a valuation rarely seen for the tech giant. The short-term pessimism the stock was facing made it a great buying opportunity for long-term investors who could weather the volatility.

Alphabet recently released its second quarter results and the decline in ad spend was realized, with revenue growing just 13% year-over-year in the quarter. Additionally, its earnings per share (EPS) fell from $1.36 last year to $1.21 this year due to margin pressure and one-time expenses.

Still, its Google search segment saw resilient 14% growth, reinforcing the idea that businesses should advertise on Alphabet’s platform no matter how bad the economy gets.

Once the economy recovers, advertising spending will come back strong and Alphabet will benefit significantly. That’s what George Soros is betting on, and everyone who buys Alphabet shares is counting on it, too.

3. Sales Force

Of the three companies discussed today, Salesforce makes up the smallest position in Soros’ portfolio (1.84%). And yet, Soros increased his position in Salesforce by 138% during the quarter. That’s a lot of trust.

The purchases were likely due to Salesforce’s near-historic low valuation.

The only other time Salesforce was cheaper was during the height of the Great Recession, and anyone who bought the stock then did pretty well.

It’s not like the company is in trouble either; its first quarter of fiscal 2023 (which ended April 30) posted revenue growth of 24% with a strong free cash flow margin of 47%. Salesforce also released a strong guidance for its fiscal year 2023, with revenue expected to grow about 20% year-over-year.

These metrics don’t sound like a company is trading at a valuation not seen since 2009, but that’s where Salesforce is at for now.

Luckily for investors, Salesforce hasn’t rebounded as much as Amazon or Alphabet over the past two months, and it’s still more than 40% off its all-time high.

Should you follow Soros’ lead on these stocks?

Of the three, Salesforce appears to be the best buy as it is far from its all-time high and is trading well below its usual valuation. However, the other two are also excellent stocks and should be considered, even though they have rebounded over the past month.

Regardless of what large-scale investors like Soros do, investors should always do their due diligence on each company because everyone has different investment goals. Blindly following an investor is a surefire way to run into trouble. But, checking out what the funds are doing is a great way to generate ideas for potential stock picks.