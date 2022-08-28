TEDPIX earns 7,600 points on Saturday





TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 7,671 points to 1.45 million on Saturday. As reported, more than 6.766 billion securities worth 48.112 billion rials (about $171.8 million) were traded on the TSE. The first markets index gained 7,756 points and the second markets index gained 9,014 points. TEDPIX fell 9,004 points (0.62%) in Iran’s last calendar week (ending Friday). As reported, 32.361 billion securities worth 219.753 trillion rials (about $784.83 million) were traded in 1.741 trades at the TSE last week. The number and value of securities traded fell 20.4% and 5.4% respectively, while the number of transactions fell 7.18% last week compared to the previous week. TSE is one of four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX) and the Iranian Over-the-Counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Stock Exchange (IFB). Senior stock market analyst Ashkan Zoudfekr believes that the government should support the stock market against other parallel competitors like the money and property markets. Considering that the capital market provides liquidity and dynamism to the economy, and is a useful and active part of the country’s economic development, its strengthening should become a priority for the government, Zoudfekr said. State that the lack of sufficient attention and determination on the part of the government to regulate and supervise speculative markets has led to liquidity being channeled into these markets and becoming idle and unproductive. The expert further pointed out that the government should formulate a specific strategy for the capital market to be followed by other institutions. He noted that the representatives of the Stock Exchange Organization (SEO) should actively engage with the country’s legislative and policy-making institutions to improve the state of the markets. MOM

