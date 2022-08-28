Sino-U.S. audit deal could avoid massive stock write-offs





The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) said it was the regulator’s most detailed and prescriptive deal ever with China.

U.S. regulators have long required access to audit documents of Chinese companies listed in the United States, but Beijing has been reluctant to let foreign regulators inspect accounting firms, citing security concerns.

The move marks a major thaw in U.S.-China trade relations and will be a huge relief to hundreds of Chinese companies and investors who have invested billions of dollars in companies that stand a chance of retaining market access. deepest capital in the world.

Ali Baba BABA JD.com J.D. Nio NIO On Friday, 163 companies, includingandhad been identified by the US regulator as facing trade ban risks for non-compliance with audit requirements.

In a statement, the PCAOB said the agreement would allow it “in its sole discretion to select companies, audit engagements and potential violations that it inspects and investigates without consultation or input from Chinese authorities.” The US regulator added that its inspectors would be able to “view complete audit working papers with all information included and the PCAOB would retain the necessary information.” “The PCAOB has direct access to interview and take testimony from all personnel associated with audits that the PCAOB inspects or investigates,” he said. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said the agreement was an important step towards resolving the audit issue. He added that keeping Chinese companies listed in the United States benefits investors, companies and both countries. The signing of the memorandum between China and the United States signals that the two sides have “taken a crucial step to resolve the issue of audit regulation of Chinese companies listed in the United States through enhanced cooperation”, according to the CSRC press release. “This corresponds to the hope and expectations of the markets (…) if the cooperation then satisfies the regulatory needs of each party, there is hope that the audit problem will be solved and the passive delisting will be avoided.” Current U.S. rules state that Chinese companies that fail to comply with requests for audit working papers will be suspended from U.S. commerce in early 2024, but that deadline could be brought forward. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler said Chinese companies still face debarment if their accounts cannot be viewed by US authorities. “Make no mistake about it, though: the proof will be in the pudding,” he said. “This deal will only make sense if the PCAOB can actually fully inspect and investigate auditing firms in China.” Major U.S.-listed Chinese companies rose in premarket trading, with Alibaba up 2.6%, Pinduoduo up nearly 6% and Baidu up 3.3%. “This is seen as a positive first step. However, things are not yet fully set in stone, as evidenced by the various sudden reversals in the past,” said Samuel Siew, Market Specialist at CGS-CIMB.

