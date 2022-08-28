Stock market blue chips should withstand the heat

Enacy Mapakame

As stock markets around the world have succumbed to global pressures this year, market watchers have backed major capitalization meters listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to weather the heat thanks to their strong businesses, ability to cash generation as well as their exports. ability.

The first half of 2022 has been the worst in terms of global stock markets, with major global stock market indices plummeting after the onset of conflict in Eastern Europe.

Among other things, the conflict in Ukraine caused severe global supply chain disruptions that affected performance across all sectors.

The ZSE was not spared and this added to an already difficult environment characterized by limited availability of foreign exchange for businesses as well as rising inflation while a series of measures and tight liquidity saw market capitalization fall in real terms from US$6.7 billion in January 2022 to US$2.6 billion using parallel market rates.

Despite the challenges, some stocks should weather the storm thanks to their strong business models.

Market favourites, large-cap counters Delta, Econet, Innscor, Hippo Valley and Meikles are expected to maintain strong performance, albeit in a tough economic environment. Financial service providers such as NMB, FCB and ZHL are expected to record good business going forward.

For Delta, the easing of lockdown restrictions supported the recovery of volumes across all of its units in Zimbabwe and South Africa. This was complemented by growing US dollar sales which eased several production-related constraints, preparing the business for a sustainable recovery in the face of emerging global risks.

Delta continues to rise thanks to its vast ability to transmit inflation. We expect margins to strengthen in the near term due to steady production and increased sales volumes, Morgan and Co said in their equity strategy report.

In the telecom sector, Econet has already pioneered the 5G network it recently rolled out in the country.

That continues to make the telecom giant a market leader, while US dollar pricing for some products and services has set the tone for a rebound in capital spending.

Morgan and Co has also guided retail giant OK Zimbabwe to a strong performance, although the industry continues to face risks from illegal imports and the sprawling informal sector which provides working conditions. relatively lucrative payments to suppliers.

In addition, booming wholesale stores like N Richards and Metro Peech, which are attracting low-income earners amid rising inflation, are real competition for the group.

However, we maintain that there remains good upside potential at current price levels, Morgan and Co said.

Comparable in the retail sector, Axias’ growth potential is largely based on TV and home sales, in addition to the construction of its multimillion-dollar factory which began in August 2021 and should see its capacity increased to meet growing local demand.

Diversified Insurance Group – ZHL has operations in Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and Botswana, with Malawi contributing the most to its revenue. ZHL is revamping and restructuring its Fidelity Life Assurance ensuring it focuses on core business, acquisitions and innovation, which Morgan and Co sees as an attractive counter.

Meanwhile, the bears continued to dominate trading in the market from last week through Thursday, led by losses from the market’s large-cap counters.

The main indicator, the ZSE All Share Index, fell 2% to 14,361 points as the market succumbed to weak demand. Total market value fell 2% to $1.7 trillion, reflecting losses across the board.

The main market capitalization meters, the ZSE Top 10 index fell 1.6% to 8,762 points from 8,905 points recorded the previous week, while the ZSE Top 15 index lost 1.8% to 9 714 dots. At 29,144 points, the mid cap was 3% below the level of previous weeks, while the small cap was the only index to end the week in the positive after gaining 2% to 514,795 points.