Connect with us

Business

Stock market blue chips should withstand the heat

Published

9 mins ago

on

By

 


The Sunday Mail

Enacy Mapakame

As stock markets around the world have succumbed to global pressures this year, market watchers have backed major capitalization meters listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) to weather the heat thanks to their strong businesses, ability to cash generation as well as their exports. ability.

The first half of 2022 has been the worst in terms of global stock markets, with major global stock market indices plummeting after the onset of conflict in Eastern Europe.

Among other things, the conflict in Ukraine caused severe global supply chain disruptions that affected performance across all sectors.

The ZSE was not spared and this added to an already difficult environment characterized by limited availability of foreign exchange for businesses as well as rising inflation while a series of measures and tight liquidity saw market capitalization fall in real terms from US$6.7 billion in January 2022 to US$2.6 billion using parallel market rates.

Despite the challenges, some stocks should weather the storm thanks to their strong business models.

Market favourites, large-cap counters Delta, Econet, Innscor, Hippo Valley and Meikles are expected to maintain strong performance, albeit in a tough economic environment. Financial service providers such as NMB, FCB and ZHL are expected to record good business going forward.

For Delta, the easing of lockdown restrictions supported the recovery of volumes across all of its units in Zimbabwe and South Africa. This was complemented by growing US dollar sales which eased several production-related constraints, preparing the business for a sustainable recovery in the face of emerging global risks.

Delta continues to rise thanks to its vast ability to transmit inflation. We expect margins to strengthen in the near term due to steady production and increased sales volumes, Morgan and Co said in their equity strategy report.

In the telecom sector, Econet has already pioneered the 5G network it recently rolled out in the country.

That continues to make the telecom giant a market leader, while US dollar pricing for some products and services has set the tone for a rebound in capital spending.

Morgan and Co has also guided retail giant OK Zimbabwe to a strong performance, although the industry continues to face risks from illegal imports and the sprawling informal sector which provides working conditions. relatively lucrative payments to suppliers.

In addition, booming wholesale stores like N Richards and Metro Peech, which are attracting low-income earners amid rising inflation, are real competition for the group.

However, we maintain that there remains good upside potential at current price levels, Morgan and Co said.

Comparable in the retail sector, Axias’ growth potential is largely based on TV and home sales, in addition to the construction of its multimillion-dollar factory which began in August 2021 and should see its capacity increased to meet growing local demand.

Diversified Insurance Group – ZHL has operations in Malawi, Zambia, Mozambique and Botswana, with Malawi contributing the most to its revenue. ZHL is revamping and restructuring its Fidelity Life Assurance ensuring it focuses on core business, acquisitions and innovation, which Morgan and Co sees as an attractive counter.

Meanwhile, the bears continued to dominate trading in the market from last week through Thursday, led by losses from the market’s large-cap counters.

The main indicator, the ZSE All Share Index, fell 2% to 14,361 points as the market succumbed to weak demand. Total market value fell 2% to $1.7 trillion, reflecting losses across the board.

The main market capitalization meters, the ZSE Top 10 index fell 1.6% to 8,762 points from 8,905 points recorded the previous week, while the ZSE Top 15 index lost 1.8% to 9 714 dots. At 29,144 points, the mid cap was 3% below the level of previous weeks, while the small cap was the only index to end the week in the positive after gaining 2% to 514,795 points.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.sundaymail.co.zw/stock-market-blue-chips-expected-to-stand-heat

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: