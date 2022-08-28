Dividend-paying stocks: These multibagger stocks will trade ex-dividend next month

Dividend-paying stocks help an investor earn without offloading their stake in the stock. It also helps an investor earn regardless of the upward or downward movement of the stock. that’s why some people prefer to keep dividend-paying stocks in their portfolio. For these people, it would be interesting to know that some multibagger stocks will trade ex-dividend next month.

Here we list 5 dividend-paying multibagger stocks that will trade ex-dividend in September 2022:

1]Panchsheel Organics: After allocating free shares in a ratio of 1:1 in December 2021, the Board of Directors has set September 23, 2022 as the date for recording the payment of the dividend of 1 Re per capital share for the financial year 2022- 23. Hence, the stock will trade ex-dividend on September 22, 2022. It is one of the multibagger stocks in India as it doubled shareholders’ money in 2022 while in the past year it has gave more than 500% return to its shareholders.

2]Vidhi Specialty: The shares of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd will trade ex-dividend on September 22, 2022, with the specialty chemicals company’s board having set September 23, 2022 as the record date for the final dividend payment of 0.40 per share for the 2021-22 financial year. This dividend balance is added to the interim dividend of 0.40 per share paid in November 2021. Having ushered in the new fiscal year 2022-23, this stock has remained under fire for profits, but over the past five years, this specialty chemical stock has generated an exceptional return for its shareholders. During this period, this multibagger stock jumped approximately 63 to 377 levels each, offering a return of around 500% to its positional investors.

3]Gujarat Alkalis: The shares of Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited will trade ex-dividend on September 21, 2022, as the board of directors of this chemical stock has set the record date for the payment of the dividend as September 22, 2022. The board of directors of this chemical company recommended and approved the final dividend. of 10 per capital share to eligible shareholders. This chemical stock is one of the multibagger stocks in India as the stock has doubled in shareholder money in the past year.

4]Black Rose Industries: This small cap stock will trade ex-dividend on September 21, 2022, as the board of directors of this small cap company has set the record date for the payment of the special dividend of 0.20 per share and payment of the final dividend of 0.55 per share. This dividend balance and this exceptional dividend are added to the interim dividend of 0.45 announced and given in September 2021 for the financial year 2021-22. Shares of Black Rose Industries have been under selling fire for some time, but over the long term, they have delivered outstanding returns to its shareholders. Over the past 5 years, this industrial stock has gone from 10:75 p.m. to 188.80 levels each, registering an increase of approximately 725% during this period.

5]Pitti Engineering: The board of directors of this small cap company announced a final dividend of 0.85 per share for fiscal year 2021-22. This final dividend is in addition to the interim dividends announced and paid in FY22. The company paid an interim dividend of 0.3750 per share in August 2021, 0.40 per share in November 2021 and 0.40 per share in February 2022. These announcements are like the icing on the cake for its shareholders, as the stock has already generated more than 100% return for its shareholders over the past year. The company’s board of directors has set September 16, 2022 as the record date for the dividend payment, meaning that multibagger stock will trade ex-dividend on September 15, 2022.

