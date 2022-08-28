Global market trends, macro data to guide domestic stocks through holiday-shortened week





Trading in the domestic stock market would be influenced by global equity trends, macro data and foreign fund movements in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said. Markets could face volatile trends on Monday following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole on Friday. “Powell sounded ultra hawkish in his brief speech in Jackson Hole. Markets will be concerned about tighter monetary conditions persisting longer than expected. The short-term impact on equity markets will be negative,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Strategist investments at Geojit Financial Services, said. On Friday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a clear message: The Fed is likely to impose larger interest rate hikes in the coming months and is firmly focused on controlling inflation the most. high for four decades. “The US Fed’s statement after the Jackson Hole symposium signaled the central bank’s strong commitment to controlling inflation rather than growth,” said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research, Motilal Oswal. Financial Services Ltd. He added that US markets had fallen more than 3%. Indian markets are also expected to react negatively on Monday with rising volatility over the next few days. Wall Street ended sharply lower on Friday. Meanwhile, markets would be closed on Wednesday for Ganesh Chaturthi. “The direction of global markets will be the dominant factor this week, while domestically, India’s GDP and August auto sales figures will be important factors. Apart from that, the market will also have an eye on the movement of crude oil prices, the dollar index and US bond yields,” said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd. Purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data for the manufacturing sector, due to be announced on Thursday, would also influence trade, analysts said. “This week is a shortened holiday period and it also marks the start of the new month, so participants will be watching important data like auto sales figures. States, would remain on the radar for clues,” said Ajit Mishra, Vice President – ​​Research, Religare Broking Ltd. The Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) investment pattern and rupee-dollar trends would also continue to drive the markets. Last week, the Sensex fell 812.28 points or 1.36%, while the Nifty lost 199.55 points or 1.12%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/business/global-market-trends-macro-data-to-guide-domestic-stocks-in-holiday-shortened-week-news-219391 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos