Business
3 charts show equities could experience a nasty slowdown
The three major stock indices fell more than 3% on Friday with the Dow 30 Industrials down more than 1,000 points or 3.02% at 32,283, the S&P 500 down 141 points or 3.4% at 4 057 and the Nasdaq down nearly 500 points or 3.9% to 12,141. The downdraft was due to Fed Chairman Powell reminding investors that the Fed was serious about fighting inflation and that t was not to be expected to pivot to an accommodating position any time soon.
Stocks were about to fall
The S&P 500 hit intraday and closing highs of 4,325.88 and 4,305.20 on August 16, respectively. As the chart below shows, on that day the index touched the green line, or its daily moving average of 200, but did not cross it. At the same time, and for a few days prior, the Relative Index Strength Index or RSI, as shown in the upper portion of the chart, was above 70, a very overbought condition.
S&P 500 220826 AUGUST
UST
AR
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
The momentum has gone down
Jim Cramer on CNBC sometimes highlights a chart of Fibonacci queen Carolyn Boroden. It uses the 5-day (blue line) and 13-day (red line) exponential moving averages to show up and down trends in markets. When the lines cross, it tends to show that the market has reached a bottom or a top and could reverse direction. And as the chart below shows, these trends can last for a few weeks. Note that although this chart shows a discernible trend, no chart is perfect for investing.
When the 5-day is below the 13-day, the market is falling and it tends to stay in that trend until the lines cross, as it did last week. Looking at the far right of the chart, the 5-day moving average is 4,139.97 and the 13-day is 4,166.77. While it is entirely possible that this trend will reverse, if the markets show weakness at the start of next week, it would appear that sentiment has changed. And the swapping of programs could only add to the downward trend.
Variances indicate a potential downside of 18%
Carter Braxton Worth, founder of Worth Charting and frequent CNBC contributor, emailed charts to clients on Sunday, August 14, showing that there are multiple unfilled gaps on the S&P 500 chart. The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,280 the previous Friday, where the chart below ends. I published an article on Thursday, August 18, setting out his concerns. Since then, the index has fallen nearly 250 points from its peak of 6%. While not all of the gaps are closed and there is no time frame for this to happen, there is a good chance that they will.
The Worths chart shows that there are seven unfilled gaps ranging from a high of 4,137 to a low of 3,330. In addition, there is a falling high line that the S&P 500 reached on August 16 but did not failed to cross. With the index not able to break through this resistance, more gap filling should come into play. The lower gap indicates that the index could drop around 725 points or 18%.
To add in an email to me, the S&P 500 has rallied strongly to a well-defined downside resistance line in effect since the all-time high on Jan 4 and is deemed likely to weaken here and lower – prospectively too lower than the 3300+/- level where the unaddressed gaps from two years ago come into play.
Note that a gap has formed between around 4,200 and 4,220 last week. If filled quickly, it may not mean much. However, if the markets continue to fall, it means that they will be filled in the future when the markets recover.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/chuckjones/2022/08/27/3-charts-show-stocks-could-be-in-for-a-nasty-downturn/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]