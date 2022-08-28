3 charts show equities could experience a nasty slowdown

Securities trader Peter Tuchman works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 09 … [+] 2020 in New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Getty Images



The three major stock indices fell more than 3% on Friday with the Dow 30 Industrials down more than 1,000 points or 3.02% at 32,283, the S&P 500 down 141 points or 3.4% at 4 057 and the Nasdaq down nearly 500 points or 3.9% to 12,141. The downdraft was due to Fed Chairman Powell reminding investors that the Fed was serious about fighting inflation and that t was not to be expected to pivot to an accommodating position any time soon.

Stocks were about to fall

The S&P 500 hit intraday and closing highs of 4,325.88 and 4,305.20 on August 16, respectively. As the chart below shows, on that day the index touched the green line, or its daily moving average of 200, but did not cross it. At the same time, and for a few days prior, the Relative Index Strength Index or RSI, as shown in the upper portion of the chart, was above 70, a very overbought condition.

S&P 500 Index



The momentum has gone down

Jim Cramer on CNBC sometimes highlights a chart of Fibonacci queen Carolyn Boroden. It uses the 5-day (blue line) and 13-day (red line) exponential moving averages to show up and down trends in markets. When the lines cross, it tends to show that the market has reached a bottom or a top and could reverse direction. And as the chart below shows, these trends can last for a few weeks. Note that although this chart shows a discernible trend, no chart is perfect for investing.

When the 5-day is below the 13-day, the market is falling and it tends to stay in that trend until the lines cross, as it did last week. Looking at the far right of the chart, the 5-day moving average is 4,139.97 and the 13-day is 4,166.77. While it is entirely possible that this trend will reverse, if the markets show weakness at the start of next week, it would appear that sentiment has changed. And the swapping of programs could only add to the downward trend.

S&P 500 index with exponential moving averages



Variances indicate a potential downside of 18%

Carter Braxton Worth, founder of Worth Charting and frequent CNBC contributor, emailed charts to clients on Sunday, August 14, showing that there are multiple unfilled gaps on the S&P 500 chart. The S&P 500 Index closed at 4,280 the previous Friday, where the chart below ends. I published an article on Thursday, August 18, setting out his concerns. Since then, the index has fallen nearly 250 points from its peak of 6%. While not all of the gaps are closed and there is no time frame for this to happen, there is a good chance that they will.

S&P 500 Index with Technical Analysis



The Worths chart shows that there are seven unfilled gaps ranging from a high of 4,137 to a low of 3,330. In addition, there is a falling high line that the S&P 500 reached on August 16 but did not failed to cross. With the index not able to break through this resistance, more gap filling should come into play. The lower gap indicates that the index could drop around 725 points or 18%.

To add in an email to me, the S&P 500 has rallied strongly to a well-defined downside resistance line in effect since the all-time high on Jan 4 and is deemed likely to weaken here and lower – prospectively too lower than the 3300+/- level where the unaddressed gaps from two years ago come into play.

Note that a gap has formed between around 4,200 and 4,220 last week. If filled quickly, it may not mean much. However, if the markets continue to fall, it means that they will be filled in the future when the markets recover.