The market report in 1 minute August 27, 2022

In today’s issue of 1-Minute Market Report, I point out two key points. Friday was an extremely rare 37:1 down day, and we closed below short-term support, meaning this selloff needs to go deeper.

The the good news is that big drops like this usually happen towards the end of a bear market, when the last remaining buyers get discouraged and head for the exits. I don’t think the dip-buyers have given up yet, but their ranks are thinning as the rally-sellers continue to dominate the action.

Snapshot from last week

This chart by Jill Mislinski at AdvisorPerspectives tells the story. Investors started the week with concerns about what Fed Chairman Powell might say on Friday. Those concerns have been replaced by optimism that Powell might seem a little less hawkish.

Then Powell spoke on Friday and made it clear that the Fed would continue to raise rates until inflation hits its 2% target, even if it caused economic hardship. The market did not expect so much aggressiveness and quickly sold out.

Friday’s statistics

Friday’s 3.37% decline was the 88th-worst day for the S&P 500 since 1950. Virtually every day that was worse than Friday has occurred near the end of previous bear markets. The average gain over the next 6 months was 10.4%.

Equity sector performance

For this report, I use the expanded sectors as published by Zacks. They use 16 sectors rather than the standard 11. I find that using the 16 gives a more complete picture of which sectors of the market are attracting the most buying and selling interest from investors.

Equity Group Performance

For groups, I separate S&P 1500 Composite Index stocks based on common characteristics such as growth, value, size, cyclical, defensive, and domestic versus foreign.

The 10 Best Performing Stocks Today

The 10 Worst Performing Stocks Today

Final Thoughts

Friday August 26th was one of the ugliest days I have ever seen in the market. By far, the ugliest day of all was October 19, 1987. It was the day the market crashed 20%, fueled by massive computer-generated sell-offs, an unintended consequence of the popular trading tool. risk management called portfolio insurance. Each selling wave spawned another wave until the final bell rang. At that time, there were no circuit breakers in place to stop the decline and give traders and investors time to gather their ideas. It was pretty much a straight line with no noticeable bounces along the way.

The second-worst day was March 16, 2020, as the pandemic centered and the economy began to shut down. The market fell 12% that day, and that was after it had already fallen 9.5% a few days earlier. The circuit breakers allowed the pandemic’s 34% decline from peak to trough to stretch out over several weeks, with a few attempted rallies in between.

Today’s 3.37% beating seems light by comparison. Sweet it was not. For every stock up today, 37 were down. I don’t have the comparable numbers for the 1987 crash, but they couldn’t have been much worse than what we witnessed today.

Where do we go from here? Probably lower for a while, but history shows that the big down days in the market usually happen towards the end of a bear market. On average, the market is up 10.4% six months after a day like the one we had today. Even better, the market is 20% higher, on average, 12 months later. There are of course exceptions, but history favors optimists who look ahead 6 to 12 months.

