



By Chris Matthews About 200 Chinese companies threatened with delisting US securities regulators on Friday reached an agreement with their Chinese counterparts to inspect the books of Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges. The deal could open the door to big Chinese companies like Alibaba Holding Group Ltd. (9988.HK) and JD.com Inc. (JD) to continue raising capital from U.S. investors, though officials have warned this is just the start of a long process of coming into compliance with new laws that require foreign companies to follow the same accounting regulations as their US counterparts. “While important, this framework is only the first step in the process,” Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler said Friday of the agreement, which authorizes the U.S. Securities and Exchange Supervisory Board to accounts of public companies to visit China to inspect the records of Chinese auditors. “This agreement will only make sense if the PCAOB can effectively inspect and fully investigate auditing firms in China,” Gensler added in a statement. “If not, approximately 200 China-based issuers will face prohibitions on trading securities in the United States if they continue to use these auditing firms.” The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, passed unanimously by Congress in 2020 and signed into law by President Trump, prohibits trading in an issuer’s stock unless the PCAOB is authorized by foreign jurisdictions to oversee their audits. The law applies to all foreign companies, but is aimed at China, the only country at that time that had failed to reach an agreement with US regulators authorizing the audit process required by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, enacted in 2002. after the Enron and WorldCom accounting scandals. After three years of non-compliance, US stock exchanges are required by law to delist an issuer’s stock, and Gensler previously said the three-year countdown began in 2021. The agreement with China is not materially different from agreements the United States has with other foreign jurisdictions, although it is more prescriptive, to ensure that China is not able to find ways to ‘hinder the analysis of audit documents, SEC officials told reporters. Earlier this month, several prominent Chinese companies, including PetroChina Co. Ltd (601857.SH) and China Life Insurance (601628.SH), announced their voluntary delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, but officials from the SEC said even companies that have voluntarily delisted will come under scrutiny because they have availed themselves of US capital markets in previous years. The deal comes during a period of significant economic stress in China, where the economy has been weighed down in recent quarters by falling property prices and funding strains in the property sector. As interest rates rise in the United States and elsewhere, China has also seen “unprecedented” capital outflows from the country, according to recent analysis by the Institute of International Finance. The deal could therefore be a boon for Chinese companies that could benefit from foreign investment. The Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act also requires regulators to determine whether a foreign company listed in the United States is “owned or controlled by a foreign government.” That decision will be made separately from the PBAOC’s analysis of whether Chinese auditors are complying with transparency requirements, SEC officials said. -Chris Matthews (END) Dow Jones Newswire 08-27-22 1308ET Copyright (c) 2022 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

