Can ETFs Alone Make You Retire a Millionaire?

A million dollars isn’t quite the wealth milestone it used to be. Still, a seven-figure reserve is not to be overlooked. For investors starting from scratch, picking stocks to earn a million dollar nest egg is an impressive feat. It’s also a lot of work, and it takes a lot of time spent researching the market. Not everyone who is even able to put in the time and effort is necessarily interested in doing so.

The good news is that there’s an easier way to become a self-made millionaire than by keeping a constant eye on your wallet. Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, can do the job just as well as individual stocks, if not better.

Lots of firepower

Many people will support this premise – and understandably so. Most members of the financial media machine cover the news in a way that suggests investors should be frequent buyers and sellers of stocks. Telling people they should buy and hold index funds for years, conversely, doesn’t attract an audience or attract advertisers who end up funding the investment media industry.

Don’t be deceived, however. An exchange-traded fund as simple as SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (TO SPY -3.38%) – an investment in the vast market itself – may do the trick. Given its average annual return of 9% per year, an annual investment of $5,000 made in the index fund annually for 33 consecutive years will leave you with $1 million at the end. While finding an extra $5,000 to put away can be difficult for some people, it’s a worthy goal for any investor who can stretch their budget.

The S&P500 (^GSPC -3.37%) is not the only index to invest in, of course, nor should it be the only one you consider. If you are a true long-term investor and can handle a little extra volatility, the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH -3.00%) provides exposure to S&P 400 Mid Cap Index. Its average annual return over the past 30 years is 10% higher. It would only take you 31 years to invest (and then reinvest your earnings in more of the same fund) $5,000 a year at this rate to reach that million dollars.

And that’s still not your only good ETF option. An even more volatile SPDR Fund for the Technology Sector (XLK -4.27%) also offers even more payouts, given enough time. Its average annual return going back the last 20 years is an incredible 12%. At this point, it would only take you 28 years to turn a $5,000 annual investment in the exchange-traded fund into $1 million.

Of course, you don’t have to limit yourself to just one ETF. A mix of these three options or other ETF combinations are all more than capable of turning into a million dollars, over time. In fact, such a portfolio can be a much better option than a fully diversified portfolio with loads of different stocks…but not for the reason you might expect.

The right mindset is half the battle

There are obvious differences between individual stocks and exchange-traded funds. The best of these differences, however, is the one that’s not so obvious. It’s the mindset of investors behind the choice of funds over stocks.

As noted, the financial news industry often encourages investors to try to time their stock picks. People are enticed to buy stocks when they are apparently undervalued. Likewise, they are forced to sell stocks that appear to have risen too far, too fast.

The problem is that neither the media nor investors are particularly good at timing the market. This type of activity often ends up costing you more than it helps, when investors aren’t really committed to long-term positions that are held much longer than short-term, price-driven stock market fluctuations. volatility.

The underlying thinking behind the ownership of most exchange-traded funds, however, avoids the risk of ill-timed stock trades. Most investors buy ETFs with a true long-term mindset, planning to own them through good times and bad, playing to their strength. With such a plan in place before the problems start, it is much easier to stick to those positions even when other investors are selling their shares. This of course means that you are fully invested in the market at its turning points, participating in its full upside potential. With good reason to expect huge gains just after spending enough time in the market, those who focus on the long term need not worry about short-term market fluctuations.

And this is a very big problem. The path to millionaire status not only encourages you to invest in the stock market, but also greatly rewards people who can just leave their wallets alone and let time do the heavy lifting. ETFs are one of the easiest ways to make sure you do.