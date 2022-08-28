Market Strategist Expects Stock Market To Fall 50% From Here, Says There Will ‘Won’t Be Any Middle Class Left’ CryptoGlobe

Connect with us

Following Jerome Powell’s hawkish commentary at the annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium, major stock indices, cryptocurrencies and precious metals fell in value significantly. Over $240 billion has been wiped from the crypto market and the Crypto Fear and Greed Index continues to drop, approaching “extreme fear”. Additionally, bubbatrading.com chief strategist Todd ‘Bubba’ Horwitz explains that raising Federal Reserve rates during a recession will wreak havoc on what remains of America’s middle class.

Stocks and Crypto Spooked by Hawkish Statements from Fed Chairman – Bitcoin Markets Continue to Show High Correlation to Top 3 Benchmarks

After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell explained that fixing the US economy and current price volatility will take “some time”, the central bank chief said, “some pain” would be felt by the Fed’s strict policy. After Powell’s statements in Wyoming, Wall Street shuddered and at the closing bell on Friday, the three major benchmarks (S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq Composite) were down more than 3%. The Nasdaq was the biggest loser on Friday, falling 3.94% as it posted the worst losses since mid-June.

The S&P 500 plunged 3.37% closing the day at 4,057.66 points and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 1,000 points, or around 3.03%. The world’s two main precious metals, gold (Au) and silver (Au), lost between 1.13% (Au) to 1.79% (Au) to start the weekend. Platinum (Pt) slid 2.38% and palladium (Pd) fell 1.49% against the US dollar.

Cryptocurrency markets didn’t handle the Fed Chairman’s comment well either, as the crypto-economy lost 6% on Friday and fell another 4% on Saturday afternoon (EST). During Saturday’s late afternoon (EST) trading sessions, bitcoin, the leading crypto asset, fell below the $20,000 per unit zone for the first time since mid-July. On August 19, Bitcoin.com News reported that the Crypto Fear and Greed Index (CFGI) fell to a score of 33 after the CFGI rating rose through August 14.

Today’s CFGI score is even lower than the 33 recorded nine days ago, as the current CFGI score is 28 or “fear”. Similarly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) rose 3.78 points after Powell’s ten-minute speech. Nasdaq Volatility showed similar fluctuations to the VIX volatility gauge. To research shows that the cryptocurrency and bitcoin markets have been more correlated with stock markets than ever before.

Arcane Research Underline the correlation in May 2022 when the researchers said, “Bitcoin’s correlation with the S&P 500 also continues to rise, currently standing at 0.59, also near an all-time high.” bitcoin (BTC) is 71% lower than the all-time high (ATH) released on November 10, 2021, and Ethereum (ETH) is down 69.6%. Over the past three bear cycles, BTC dropped more than 80% of his ATH, and ETH slipped 90% against the US dollar.

Market strategist expects to see 50-60% discount in stock markets

Worse still, a number of strategists, analysts and investors believe global markets will only get worse. The chief strategist of bubbatrading.comTodd ‘Bubba’ Horwitz, told Kitco’s David Lin during a recent maintenance that stock markets could fall another 50% from here. Horwitz attributed his forecast to the Fed’s rate hike amid what many believe to be a recession.

Horwitz further noted that the financial moves could be tied to the controversial Great Reset. ‘[The U.S. central bank is raising rates during a recession,” Horwitz said to Lin. “It’s never been done in history … There is a political agenda behind all of this stuff that’s going on, which is to try to create the Great Reset.” Horwitz further stressed:

[Biden’s] the administration is seeking the Great Reset. There will be no more middle class.

Horwitz also spoke about Powell’s comment at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming. The market strategist said: “[Powell’s] the remarks are those of an idiot,” pointing out that at last year’s symposium, Powell said inflation was transitory.

“[Jerome Powell] try to get away from what’s going to happen, which is going to be hyperinflation,” Horwitz said. “Wait until the price of oil starts to skyrocket again. What do you think will happen to inflation then? We are going to have a food shortage this year. We are going to have food riots in many countries,” the strategist added.

The bubbatrading.com analyst concluded that equities will suffer, but there could still be opportunistic value in commodity markets. “Overall, I expect to see a 50-60% haircut in these [equities] markets,” Horwitz said. “If someone looks at their own finances, they can definitely see that we’re in a recession and they’re watching their spending.”

What are your thoughts on the recent stock market rout and crypto correlation? What do you think of Todd 'Bubba' Horwitz' opinion that stocks will take a 50% discount?

Jamie Redman is the news manager for Bitcoin.com News and a fintech journalist living in Florida.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. This is not a direct offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any product, service or company.

