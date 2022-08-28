A new verdict for the stock market?

Verdict document folder on judge desk. Getty



The long-awaited comments from Jackson Hole by Fed Chairman Powell delivered a stark reality check for the stock market on Friday. Previous Comments Fed officials had tried to temper market expectations that they would cut rates in early 2023.

The comments helped rekindle recession fears that had waned as the stock market rallied. That was likely reflected in the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index on Friday, which came in at 58.2 better than the 55.2 expected.

The newfound optimism had many expecting a rate hike of 0.50% in September instead of 0.75%, but Powell pointed out that the size of a rate hike in September would depend on data leading at the September 20-21 meeting. Surprisingly, the CME FedWatch after his comments reflected a increased probability of a 50 basis point hike while the probability of a 75 basis point hike has diminished.

As a technical analyst, data is always most important and there has been little positive in market action in recent weeks. Last week the battle was over which market average was going to be weaker and it was a close race. The Nasdaq 100 fell 4.8%, followed by a 4.2% decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average while the S&P 500 lost 4%.

There was red across the board as the iShares Russell 2000 ETF lost 2.9% while the Dow Jones Utility Average was down 2.8%. That was just slightly better than the 2.7% drop in the Dow Jones Transportation Average. SPDR Gold shares held up better than expected last week down 1.0% while negative technical readings for Bitcoin

BTC

resulted in a 6.9% drop.

A few weeks ago, I discussed in detail why I find advance/dip data to be so important in determining the direction of the stock market. He has been instrumental in identifying major market lows over the past twelve years. This was the case in June, as the bullish divergence from the weekly Nasdaq 100 Advance/Decline line (see the table) indicated that the worst of the sale was over.

NYSE numbers last week were decidedly negative as 936 issues rose and 2,551 fell, on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, more than 90% of stocks fell on Friday. Only two of the Nasdaq 100 stocks were higher. These numbers indicate a panic selling that typically triggers a strong rally over the coming week.

All of the weekly advance/decline lines have moved lower in the past week, but the six A/D lines I’m watching are still above their MAs and positive. The weekly chart of the NYSE Composite shows that it closed below the 20-week EMA at 15,393, which is now initial resistance. The old downtrend, the a-line, is now at 14,805, 2.5% below Friday’s close.

The weekly NYSE All A/D Line has been declining for the past two weeks and could breach its WMA if there is another week of strong sales. The other weekly A/D lines are showing similar formations and a drop below their MAs would be a sign that the rally from the june lows were definitely over.

The Spyder Trust (SPY

P.Y.



TO SPY

) closed at $405.31, which was just below the 100-day MA but above the 38.2% support from the June lows at $404.92. The 50-day MA (in pink) is at $398.53 with the 50% support at $396.64. There is initial resistance in the $410-412 area with the 20-day EMA at $414.30

Daily A/D lines turned positive on July 20e, line 1, as the S&P 500 along with the NYSE Stocks Only and NYSE All A/D lines started new uptrends. These uptrends are now in danger like a drop below last week’s low on the S&P 500 A/D line, point b would start a new downtrend. This is also true for both NYSE A/D lines.

Stock and bond markets will have several economic reports to deal with this week, culminating with the monthly jobs report on Friday.

It would take a powerful rally early in the week to keep the daily A/D lines from going into corrective mode. This does not seem likely but will await confirmation of the data. Further downtrends in the A/D lines will turn the daily outlook for equities negative with early downside targets at the late June and early July highs.

The main question for most investors is whether the major averages will return to the June lows or below. Based on the strength of the A/D lines since the June lows, I do don’t expect big averages to make new hollows. Further decline will better identify sectors likely to lead in expected year-end rally

It will be an interesting month ahead if the daily A/D analysis turns negative. I think most of the averages will be higher by the end of the year and I will look for new market leaders if the market declines.