Just as Wall Street is piling up, tech stocks face another rate storm: ‘If we hit 4%, the whole stock market will shift and recalibrate’





Jerome Powell’s latest hawkish missive threatens to open a new front in the never-ending battle between tech stocks and Treasury yields, which could hurt fund managers who have justplunged backin American megacaps en masse.

The Nasdaq 100 index posted its biggest drop since the week ending June 10 after the chairman of the Federal ReservevauntedOn Friday, his dogged determination to raise interest rates in tight economic territory to cool inflation to decade highs.

Money managers, including the sector’s long-term bulls, see the risk of further losses ahead for rate-sensitive tech stocks as all signs suggest Powell will follow through on his policy threat given that stock prices goods and services are still stubbornly high around the world.

A rapid rise in 10-year bond yields this month has already rattled so-called growth stocks while triggering a cross-selling of assets following the recent $7 trillion equities rebound. Wall Street worries are now bracing for the benchmark Treasury index to retest the nearly 3.5% peak hit in June or rise further to 4% threatening further damage to blue chip companies after the group rebounded more than 20% from the nadir of the bear market. If yields climb back to 3.5%, it will rattle markets and be particularly painful for tech stocks, said Nancy Tengler, chief investment officer of Laffer Tengler Investments. If we get to 4%, the whole stock market will change and recalibrate. All of this threatens to catch hedge funds off guard after the rise of the cohort of industry data tracked by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.technology betsquarter to the highest since the start of the pandemic, on the belief that a looming economic downturn would revive megacap security trading. Another wave of volatility rocked Wall Street on Friday, after Powells spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium as he warned against tight policy for a while, given history strongly warns against a premature relaxation of the policy. Futures contracts referencing the Fed’s monetary policy meeting in September were priced 64 basis points of tightening at one point on Friday, down from 59 basis points before the speech. But the stock market took the brunt of Powell’s message that interest rate hikes could undermine economic growth as the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 4.1% even as the yield hit 10 years has remained broadly stable. Generally speaking, technology companies are particularly sensitive to fears of rising interest rates, as many of them are valued on the basis of projected earnings in the coming years. The present value of these future benefits is worth less as returns increase. Rising interest rates also make financing transactions more expensive. That’s no problem for companies like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. that have cash, but this increases the risks for start-ups that burn cash in pursuit of rapid growth. The 10-year US Treasury yield hovered around 3% on Friday, down from around 2.57% in early August. Investors yearn for a dovish pivot, but they won’t get it until inflation peaks, but it needs to come down significantly, said Sean Sun, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management. If it takes the Fed to raise rates even more aggressively to achieve this, then we could see the 10-year rate return to around 3.5%. This transition will hardly be painless for technology stocks. Long-term oriented fund managers are notoriously reluctant to offload tech exposures due to reliable earnings generation, healthy balance sheets and the ability to ride out disinflationary trends. For investors looking to maintain exposure to technology companies, Sun recommends clients buy stocks of IT services companies, while avoiding longer-term unprofitable stocks like software start-ups. Tengler at Laffer Tengler sees the tech pain in the near term, though she favors the cohort over the next three to five years. It sticks to cybersecurity stocks and companies that invest in cloud services like Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft and Google parent company Alphabet Inc., while avoiding struggling social media companies like the parent company. from Facebook, Meta Platforms Inc. Meanwhile, electronics prices in the Adobe Digital Price Index, an alternative measure of consumer price trends, fell 9.3% in August from a year ago, which could help signal lower inflation in the months ahead, according to Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group. This is one of the reasons he is a bull on the sector. The real question for longer-term investors is, are we in the 1970s, where we have permanently higher inflation for longer? If so, then you don’t want tech stocks, Paulsen said in an interview. Or is it just a cyclical spike in inflation? The odds are strongly in favor of the good eventually reverting to disinflation.

Sign up for theMakeshift Features mailing list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2022/08/28/tech-stocks-face-fresh-rates-storm-wall-street/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos