A Hawkish Powell rocks stocks

As reported last week, bond yields and the reaction to Federal Reserve Chairman Powells Jackson Hole’s speech seemed to hold much of the answer to how stocks trade in the near term. The market bottom in June came just after 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields hit their recent highs. Yields rose again in response to Powell’s hawkish narrative, and stocks cratered 4% in the past week. S&P 500 and returns Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

Fed Chairman Powell noted that the committee is likely to maintain a tight policy stance for some time. Moreover, progress on inflation is well below what the Committee will need to be satisfied that inflation is falling. Although he said economic growth has clearly slowed, the economy continues to show strong underlying momentum. Powell left the door open for another 75 basis point hike in September, saying that might be appropriate. While the odds still appear to favor a 50bps upside, futures have now priced in a sizable 75bps probability. The comments from Powell and other Fedspeaks were intended to convince markets that the rate cuts that were priced into Fed Funds futures for early next year were inappropriate. His speech succeeded in pushing back any appreciable likelihood of a Fed rate cut in mid-2023 and pushing Treasury yields higher. Cyclical stocks outperformed basics during the rally from the mid-June lows. The outperformance of cyclical stocks implies that the Federal Reserve is less likely to be forced to continue to aggressively raise interest rates, or that the market is looking past the economic downturn. The cyclical trend remains intact, but Friday’s comments from Powell hurt outperformance. There is no apparent change in direction yet, but the recent relative outperformance of commodities will have to be watched. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Cyclical stocks and returns Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

The one-year federal funds futures rate is the most crucial variable, intersecting recession probability and Treasury yields. Expectations for the one-year federal funds rate hit a high of 4.06% in mid-June as stocks bottomed and Treasury yields peaked. Expectations for the future federal funds rate rose again and hit 3.74% last week, adding pressure on equities. One-Year Federal Funds Futures Rates Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

Friday’s August jobs report should show investors the buoyancy of the economy and impact market expectations in the pace of future rate hikes. The relationship between stock outperformance and rising interest rates has also reasserted itself. The odds should favor value outperforming growth with the outlook for returns and the low valuation of relative value to growth. Value Performance & Returns Glenview Trust, Bloomberg

Given the high probability of a recession in 2023, investors should focus on an asset allocation that provides the financial means to persist despite market volatility and the likely economic downturn. In addition to holding safe and liquid assets to cover living expenses during the economic and market turmoil, this downturn should be a long-term buying opportunity for those able to increase their equity positions. The near-term trajectory for equities is likely choppy as the market grapples with the growing likelihood of an economic slowdown caused by Fed rate hikes to fight inflation. Within equities, investors should focus on quality companies that can survive the impending recession and prosper once the turmoil passes. A company’s ability to raise prices without destroying demand for its products is also essential. Investors should avoid the expected strong growth and expensive valuation segment of the stock market, but growth at a reasonable price (GARP) stocks seem to be an exciting area for exploration.

