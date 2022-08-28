Nebraska down after Week 0 blunders

With week 0 college football action in the books, it’s time for the first edition of the Sunday Stock Exchange for the 2022 season! Who is up and who is down? Let’s take a closer look. Our first stop: Dublin, Ireland, site of the Nebraska-Northwestern confrontation.

Sunday Stock Exchange | Week 0

Storage: Saturday

We have to lead with this. No exceptions. We just left the first Saturday with college football in 2022. For the next few months, college football is back every Saturday. Saturdays are better with college football. The world is better off with college football. Store all the way.

Out of Stock: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Nebraska fell 3 points on Saturday. It may only be a single-digit loss, but Nebraska has racked up many of those losses over the past two seasons. And they start to add up.

The Cornhuskers have suffered nine single-digit losses in 2021, including frustrating one-possession losses to teams like Michigan State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Iowa and Minnesota. . Now, in Week 0, the Cornhuskers are down 28-31 to a North West team they beat 56-7 in 2021. A team they were favored against by 9.5 points entering the competition.

It was supposed to be better for Nebraska this year. The team scored in the transfer portal, adding expensive pieces like quarterback Casey Thompson, wide receiver Trey Palmer and rusher Ochaun Mathis.

Thompson and Palmer, along with running back Anthony Grant and tight end Travis Vokolek, helped reinvigorate the offense on Saturday. But there was still something missing from this Nebraska team. The team began to unravel as the trenches came under Wildcats control, and a failed kick attempt by Scott Frost restored momentum.

Frost says he’s not looking to make excuses although he quickly threw new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple under the bus for a lack of creativity after the game. But in the end, it’s the results that will count for Nebraska. Time is running out to right the ship. And when the time is up, it won’t be up to Frost to stay or go.

Frosts returns to Nebraska in 2018, the school he quarterbacked for and won a championship with was a storybook. His performance since, however, has been anything but.

Fuel Up: The Running Backs Matter Counter-Movement

For the better part of half a decade, you’ve heard the phrase running backs don’t matter. You have been fed this line by modernist deceivers, seeking to move away from old ways of pitching and hitting, establishing an identity with racing, etc. table.

It started with the Nebraska-Northwestern showdown. Evan Hull led his Wildcats to victory with 22 carries for 119 yards and two scores, while Grant, on the other side, had 19 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown. But the explosive performance doesn’t stop there. Young UConn star Nathan Carter had 190 yards on his 20 carries, while Utah’s Calvin Tyler had a career-high 33 for 161 yards.

Illinois, a third Big Ten team in action this weekend, enjoyed a 19-carry, 151-yard and two-touchdown performance from Chase Brown, who also added 16 yards and a score through the air. And on the other side, Wyomings Titus Swen had a respectable 98 yards on 17 carries.

All of that, and we haven’t even gotten to the state of Florida yet. The Seminoles had three 100-yard rushers in a blowout win over Duquesne: Treshaun Ward (14-127-2), Trey Benson (11-105-1) and Lawrance Toafili (13-101-1).

The names accumulate even beyond. North Carolina Omarion Hampton. FAU Larry McCammon III. Bottom line: It’s been a good week for running backs. In Week 0, the ground game reigned supreme.

Stock Down: The UConn Truthful

Jim Mora Jr.’s arrival at UConn was mired in unfounded hope. Hope, right now, is all UConn has. Since 2016, the Huskies have won just 10 games. Since a year-long hiatus in 2020, they have just one win from a 2021 1-11 campaign. For a program mired in controversy and mediocrity year after year, Week 0 has been the opportunity to take another path.

The Huskies came out of the gate hot, with help from the aforementioned Carter, who rushed for over 100 yards in the first quarter alone. UConn took a 14-0 first-quarter lead over a respected Utah State team led by Blake Anderson.

That 14-0 first quarter, however, was followed by a second quarter that saw Utah State score an unanswered 24 points. Both teams largely stagnated in the second half and the Aggies came away with a 31-20 victory. Or, to be more precise, the Huskies failed to come out on top after taking an early lead and came away with an all-too-familiar loss.

Huskies could possibly see growth under Mora. It makes sense to assume that having such an experienced coach would help UConn turn things around. But at the same time, old coaches and retreads are sometimes put in their own way. Moras’ career has not been without criticism so far, after two failed stints in the NFL and a tenure at UCLA that saw him quickly fade after a few successful seasons.

At this time, it is far too early to tell how the Mora era will unfold at UConn. But Saturday’s loss to Utah State, courtesy of an early lead that slipped away, might just prove the Huskies aren’t there yet.

Fill Up: Beer Snakes

You knew there would be heavy beer drinking in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday with the arrival of college football. Then the WiFi went down at Aviva Stadium and fans were given free beer to compensate. The conditions were ripe for a legendary beer snake. And we got it.

For those unaware, a beer snake forms when the following events occur. First of all, a lot of people buy beer. In a stadium setting, beer is served in red plastic cups. People consume the beer and end up with empty plastic cups. You can always get rid of these cups, but as humans usually do, they’ve found a much bigger purpose for these empty cups.

They stacked their cups by the dozen and created an artificial reptilian form out of #6 Styrofoam plastic.

This is where the beer snake began. However, it was far from done at that time. The beer snake would have grown tenfold beyond that, at some point, winding upwards and reaching the stadium’s second level. Do you know how many red solo cups it takes to defeat gravity? A lot. But Dublin fans beat gravity. Beer snakes: Stock up.

Fuel Up: 2023 Northwest NFL Draft Prospects

Northwestern has earned a reputation for not being as proficient at producing NFL Draft talent than other teams in the Big Ten. In a sense, his true northwest will never be Ohio State or Michigan when it comes to NFL production. But perhaps the Wildcats deserve more respect in that department. Saturday’s performance proved the Wildcats roster may have more NFL potential than expected.

Pierre Skoronsky is the headliner, and he dazzled on Saturday. Poor opponents at left tackle, he consistently blazed open lanes as a run blocker and used his game strength and quick athleticism off the snap of the fingers to hold his ground in pass protection. Time will tell if he enters the first round. But on Saturday he confirmed that this should, at the very least, be a possibility for him.

While Skoronski is the headliner, however, the riches are on defense. Adetomiwa Adebawore, an explosive 62,280-pound lineman featured on Feldman Freaks, made life miserable for the Nebraska offense all day. Although he didn’t register a sack or TFL, he was constantly pressing from different lineups and compressing the pocket, allowing others to capitalize on his impact.

The presence of Adebawores also helped create opportunities for secondary players, who knew how to make the most of their chances. Cameron Mitchell was the star of the day, with a crucial interception and two pass deflections. Rod Heard II also had a deflection, while veteran safety Coco Azema had eight tackles and a sack on a blitz.

All three defensive backs could continue to earn opportunities in the NFL. Heard is versatile and proactive and made a visible impact in his new security position on Saturday. Azema is a fast and aggressive defender who is not afraid to attack and impose his will at the point of capture. And Mitchell, who might be the most natural cover man in the bunch, has the fluidity, the instincts and the playing ability to be a crucial piece in the weeks to come.

For more upside draft prospects, keep an eye out for our NFL Draft Week 0 2023 risers coming soon. There, take a good look at each game on the Week 0 roster and choose the players who showed NFL potential.