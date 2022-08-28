A Stock Trader’s Guide to the Conservative Leadership Election

(Bloomberg) —

Investors brace for confirmation of the UK’s next Prime Minister as the cost of living crisis affects many sectors.

With top runner Liz Truss pledging to cut taxes and rival Rishi Sunak taking a more conservative fiscal stance, banks, utilities, oil companies and retailers could all be hit.

The most likely areas of impact would be taxes and their relationship to corporate profits, where Sunak and Truss have very different views, said Daniel Gerard, senior multi-asset strategist at State Street Global, via email. Markets.

However, implementing change versus prioritizing in a campaign are two very different things, Gerard added.

The race to succeed Boris Johnson, which ends on September 5, focuses on domestic mid-cap stocks which have underperformed their FTSE 100 peers amid a falling pound and soaring raw material prices.

FTSE250

Sunak and Truss have opposing views on corporation tax, with the latter considering halting the tariff increase at 25% from the current 19%. According to Tineke Frikkee, head of UK equity research, companies in the FTSE 250 that pay the majority of their taxes at home would benefit the most from a Truss victory.

Here are the targeted sectors:

Energy

Household energy bills are skyrocketing as the regulator lifts a limit on how much suppliers can charge due to soaring wholesale prices. Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng – who has been speculated as Truss’ choice for Chancellor of the Exchequer – has held talks with energy bosses over freezing bills for two years, according to the Times of London. Such a move could weigh on the earnings outlook of companies like Centrica Plc and SSE Plc.

However, the bigger question is whether Sunak’s promised household support programs could be funded by a windfall tax on power companies, which have so far avoided being hit. Truss ruled out that possibility, although Sunak said he might raise more funds from those companies.

Drax Plc, meanwhile, plunged 11% on August 11 after Kwarteng criticized the company’s use of US wood pellets for biomass production.

Banks

The tax cuts are seen as inflationary, so the Prime Ministers’ new budget plan will be closely watched by the Bank of England, which is already battling decades-long price rises. Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc should benefit as higher rates increase lenders’ profit margins.

Still, speculation over the future of the BOE’s tenure has clouded the outlook, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, said by email. She said tax cuts might not lead to higher rates if the BOE focuses on growth, for example. Truss, in particular, is keen to review the powers of central banks.

Moreover, there is an ongoing monetary crisis. Sterling edges closer to 1985 lows even as money markets now show traders expect the BOE to hike interest rates to 4.25% next year, the highest since 2008 .

Theoretically, higher rates lead to a stronger currency. But it’s the opposite now, as higher borrowing costs will deepen Britain’s economic malaise. This bodes well for the export-heavy FTSE 100.

house builders

If the BOE raises interest rates further in reaction to the Truss tax cuts, UK mortgage rates – which have been squeezed for several years due to competition – are also likely to rise.

That could mean some people are postponing plans to buy properties, Kunal Sawhney of equity research firm Kalkine Group said by email. This could dampen the earnings outlook for homebuilders such as Taylor Wimpey Plc and Persimmon Plc. The market is already showing the first signs of a slowdown, according to data from real estate research website Rightmove.

Uncertainty over leadership has led to a list of headwinds facing construction suppliers, Grafton Group Plc warned on August 25.

Detail

If commercial tariffs are kept low or even reformed – as demanded by high street retailers – this could benefit stores with plenty of physical retail space. UK businesses have long argued that the tariffs – which are based on property values ​​and physical outlets – favor companies that trade online and those with large out-of-town deposits over those that are present. in city centers.

That said, the sector should brace for tough times as inflation squeezes consumer wallets, David Kneale, portfolio manager at Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd, said over the phone. High street leaders such as Marks & Spencer Group Plc and online sellers such as Asos Plc are seeing steep losses this year, with the FTSE 350 Retailers Index down 34%.

