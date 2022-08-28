The local stock market ended the week up 0.63%





Share trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) was bullish last week, with the benchmark rising 0.63% in five days, after falling 0.59% the previous week. Equity investors therefore gained 168 billion naira as the market capitalization came in at 26.797 trillion naira from a previous weekly close of 26.629 trillion naira. This positive weekly trade brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to -1.37% and a gain of 16.31% since the beginning of the year. Positive sentiments were expressed overseas as the market breathed bullish with winners outnumbering losers. The price of 27 shares appreciated during the week under review, higher than 21 shares the previous week. 38 stocks depreciated to a price below 41 the previous week, while 91 stocks remained unchanged below the 94 stocks recorded the previous week The sector analysis indicates that all the other indices ended lower, except for the NGX-Main Board, NGX 30, NGX Insurance Index, NGX-AFR Bank Value and NGX Lotus II indices which appreciated by 2.56 %, 0.48%, 3.88%. , 0.07% and 0.11% while the NGX ASeM and Growth indices closed flat. READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE A total turnover of 914.443 million shares worth N15.263 billion in 18,021 transactions was traded during the week by investors on the Stock Exchange floor, compared to a total of 823.005 million of shares worth N12.228 billion which traded last week in 17,482 bids. The financial services sector, measured by volume, topped the business chart with 723.125 million shares valued at N5.209 billion traded in 9,122 deals; thus contributing 79.08% and 34.13% respectively to the volume and value of the total stock turnover. Consumer goods followed with 51.097 million shares worth N4.668 billion in 2,610 trades. Third place was the conglomerate industry, with turnover of 36.089 million shares worth N72.383 million in 527 transactions. Trading of the top three stocks, namely Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Holdings Plc, measured by volume accounted for 325.818 million shares worth N1.758 billion in 1,897 trades, contributing of 35.63% and 11.52% in total equity. respectively the volume and the value of the turnover. Put more of your content out there, Don Jazzy urges young artists The local stock market ended the week up 0.63% Bandits stole my chickens and cut off my arms Zamfara Man The local stock market ended the week up 0.63%

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribuneonlineng.com/local-stock-market-closed-week-bullish-by-0-63/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos