Fed stance adds to TAIEX woes





By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff Reporter

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks on Friday are expected to add pressure on the TAIEX in the near term, after the benchmark fell 0.85% last week, analysts said. The TAIEX closed at 15,278.44 points on Friday, posting a weekly retreat of 130.34 points from 15,408.78 on Aug. 19, according to data from the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Over the same period, the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, which includes the top 50 Taiwanese stocks by market capitalization, fell 1.52% to 11,745.86 points, while the Formosa Stock Index, which measures the overall performance of the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Exchange, edged down 0.61 percent to 17,498.43 points, the data showed. Photo: Bloomberg In a speech at an annual meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell made blunt remarks acknowledging the pain U.S. central banks’ inflation fight would likely cause for households and businesses, sending stocks tumbling. Americans on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 3.03%, while the S&P 500 fell 3.37% and the technology-heavy NASDAQ Composite fell 3.94%. Powell told the meeting of U.S. regional central bankers that there would most likely be an easing in labor market conditions, Reuters reported. While higher interest rates, slower growth and looser labor market conditions will bring inflation down, they will also hurt households and businesses, Powell said. Basically, throughout August, Taiwanese stocks rebounded amid the pause in the Fed’s rate hike cycle. Even though there were poor corporate earnings reports, the market reacted only briefly, the equity research team at Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltds () Taiwan said in a note. However, local equities are likely to come under pressure after the Jackson Hole meeting and the arrival of September, when the Fed is expected to raise its rate again and companies could lower their earnings forecasts, he said. declared. Going forward, the local stock market is expected to show a volatile trend, Allianz said, citing factors such as slowing consumption, rising inventories, reductions in orders by customers, lower interest rates. factory utilization and increased price competition, which he said would likely affect trading on the main draw over the next six months. Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co () said TAIEX is still likely to face risks ahead of this winter, given weak market demand and business sales, as well as the strengthening US dollar against the local currency in a context of energy crisis in Europe. We expect corporate earnings to fall 8.8% year-on-year in a declining business cycle in 2023, with TAIEX likely to consolidate and retest the support line in the first quarter of 2023, said Yuanta in a separate note. Nevertheless, we anticipate support for policy launches in the context of the US and Taiwanese elections at the end of 2022, and the activation of the National Stabilization Fund.

