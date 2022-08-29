Singapore telling Noble they were naughty sends what message?

Comment this story Comment

What does Singapore Inc. have to say to shareholders who valued commodities trader Noble Group Ltd at $10.8 billion? a few years before it went bankrupt? It looks a lot like Drop Dead. Four years after its delisting from the Singapore Stock Exchange as part of a debt restructuring, regulators fined Noble 12.6 million Singapore dollars ($9.1 million) for publishing information misleading financial statements and issued stern warnings to two former managers of his local unit.

That sum seems paltry given the scale of Nobles’ collapse. Last month alone, the USSecurities and Exchange Commission fined an insurer $50 million for failing to properly disclose charges to annuity investors, while the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority reportedly imposed a fine of 37.9 million ($44.5 million) for misleading statements that led to the collapse of Carillion Plc, had the company not already gone into liquidation. Banks have been fined around $9 billion over the Libor interest rate rigging scandal over the past decade, while BNP Paribas SA alone was fined $9 billion in 2015 for violating US sanctions. other companies on the same path, taking into account the gross profits of more than a billion per year that it released in pump.

Misrepresentation has no place in Singapore’s capital markets and risks negatively impacting the integrity of our capital markets, regulators and enforcement authorities have said. law led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in a statement announcing the sanction. The MAS did not respond to an email seeking comment for this article.

The official words hit the right note, but lightly nudging the stable door now, years after the horse ran away, has a discordant tone. As early as February 2015, Iceberg Research, a short seller run by a former Noble credit analyst, cited issues with the marketing deals that formed the core of last week’s fine. Singapore’s investigation into the matter only began in November 2018, at a time when shares had already been suspended and 10 months after the company announced a debt restructuring that wiped out shareholders. Noble still operates as separate industrial and commercial companies after the restructuring.

Consider in general how rare it is for commodity trading houses to be listed companies. With the exception of London-listed Glencore Plc and a few agricultural processors (including Singapore’s Olam International Ltd. and Wilmar International Ltd.), virtually the entire industry is tightly owned by owner-managers and founding families. .

It’s not an accident. Traders take significant risks with the company’s balance sheet and expect tempting bonuses in return. When the people providing the risk capital are separate from those who benefit from a successful trade, equity investors can find themselves harmed by insiders who capture most of the upside for themselves but pass the downside on to investors. shareholders. The very existence of nobles as an exception to this rule should have been a warning.

That’s not the only sense in which Noble was a weird beast, though. In Singapore, nearly every company in the main Straits Times index has government or regional tycoons like the Keswick family of Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. as their main shareholders. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., CapitaLand Investment Ltd. and Singapore Airlines Ltd. are controlled by state-owned investment fund Temasek Holdings Pte., while the three largest companies in the index, DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and United Overseas Bank Ltd., respectively count Temasek and the founding families Lee and Wee as significant shareholders.

There was a time around the time of Nobles’ IPO in 1997 when it looked like that might change. Jardines itself had moved its public listings away from Hong Kong before the city was transferred to China. have little need for the capital raising and capital allocation services that a vibrant stock exchange can provide.

This year, it is the turn of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to delude themselves that a series of massive share sales can transform the fundamentals of an economy. But just as it is now delusional to think that the Persian Gulf monarchies are going to be dominated by something other than oil in the next decade, it was delusional two decades ago to think that shareholders rather than commodity traders raw could win in Singapore. . Since Shell Plc established its first fuel storage facility on the island of Pulau Bukom in 1891 and in the 1960s when Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew made the construction of oversized oil refineries a central part of his development strategy, Singapore’s fortunes and those of commodities have been intertwined.

In 2001, when the rise of the nobility was still in its infancy, the city-state launched its Global Trader program which explicitly aimed to turn Singapore into a hub to compete with Chicago, London and Geneva by offering rates of corporate tax of 5% or 10% for companies that have moved. there.It has helped attract professionals from all over the world: Trafigura Group Pte. ditched its European roots to incorporate into the city when Nobles’ valuation was at its height in 2012, and big mining companies created trading arms that sparked long-running disputes with Australian tax authorities.

Some 320,000 people are currently employed in Singapore’s wholesale sector, contributing 17% of gross domestic product. When the Global Trader program was due to expire last year after an initial period of 20 years, the government quietly extended it until 2026.

The country has made its choice. It’s not alone. For all the energy that a bustling stock market can bring to a city, Switzerland has done quite well in combining a sleepy stock market with low-key but lucrative ventures in commodities and private wealth. This is the path that Singapore has decided to follow.

Those who feel they have been harmed by investments in Noble shares may well make the same criticism of the Singapore stock market as a whole. Even investors in the Brexit-ravaged FTSE 100 index have performed better than those who bought the Straits Times index over the past decade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index is one of the few to match Singapore’s lackluster performance, but it took the destruction of the territories’ long-held freedoms to achieve this dismal result. old rival Malaysia is not far behind.

The people of Singapore, who have gone from being the ninth richest in the world in terms of GDP per capita when Noble ranked in 1997 to the second richest today, don’t seem to care. Yet with Hong Kong’s decline as a financial center, the chance to become a stock market for the entire region has not completely disappeared. Singapore may have been able to prioritize shareholders less in the past. Don’t count on always being so lucky.

More from Bloomberg Opinion:

Singapore’s next big challenge is already here: Daniel Moss

Commodity traders make record profits and now want a bailout: Javier Blas

Singapore’s long-awaited moment may have arrived: David Fickling

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.

David Fickling is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering energy and commodities. Previously, he worked for Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times.