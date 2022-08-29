Business
TINA: There is no alternative
What is TINA?
TINA is the acronym for “there is no alternative”.
It is often used by investors to justify poor stock performance on the grounds that other asset classes offer even worse returns.
Acceptance of TINA can lead to the “TINA effect”, a phenomenon in which stocks rise only because investors see no other viable place to put their money. In particular, during times when bonds are performing badly, equities seem to be the only choice.
In times when stock prices soar and bond yields languish, TINA has been used to justify investing in something other than stocks or bonds, such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). .
The origins of TINA
Herbert Spencer, who lived from 1820 to 1903, was a British intellectual who strongly defended classical liberalism. He believed in laissez-faire government and in positivism the ability of technological and social progress to solve society’s problems.
Spencer believed that Darwin’s theory of “survival of the fittest” should apply to human interactions. To criticisms of capitalism, free markets, and democracy, he frequently replied, “There is no alternative.”
TINA can evoke positive or negative connotations. On the positive side, believing that there is no alternative to a certain course of action can rally support around the chosen path. On the other hand, such a belief can create a feeling of resignation in those who disapprove of the chosen path.
The TINA effect in politics
Margaret Thatcher, a Conservative who served as British Prime Minister from 1979 to 1990, used TINA as a political slogan.
She used the phrase to respond to criticism of her policies of deregulation, political centralization, spending cuts and rollback of the welfare state.
In fact, there were alternatives to this approach, including the policies advocated by the opposition Labor Party. For Thatcher, however, liberal neoliberalism had no alternative.
After the collapse of the Soviet Union, American political scientist Francis Fukuyama argued that Thatcher’s view was definitely vindicated. With communism discredited, he wrote, no ideology could ever again seriously compete with capitalism and democracy: the “end of history” promised by Marx had arrived, albeit in a form he had not predicted. .
India adopts TINA (and NOTA)
TINA marked India’s politics when Prime Minister Narendra Modi led his party to a resounding victory in 2014. He embraced the phrase and it quickly became associated with his politics.
The inevitable backlash came with his opponents adopting their own acronym: NOTA for “none of the above”.
The TINA effect on investments
A different interpretation of the TINA effect has been heard by investors in recent years, and the phrase now refers to a lack of satisfying alternatives to an investment considered questionable. For example, at the end of a bull market, investors might worry about the possibility of a reversal and not want to allocate a significant portion of their portfolios to equities.
On the other hand, if bonds offer low yields and illiquid assets such as private equity or real estate are also unattractive, investors may hold equities despite their concerns rather than revert to cash.
If enough participants are of the same mind, the market may experience a “TINA effect”, continuing to rise despite an apparent lack of drivers, simply there are no other options to make money.
UK fund manager Terry Smith finds the TINA logic particularly attractive, rightly or wrongly, in times of inflation. In a 2022 letter to investors, Smith writes that equities are considered by some investors to be “the worst performing sector under such conditions due to the ability of at least some companies to continue to grow their earnings in real terms and to generate real returns on capital above the rate of inflation.”

