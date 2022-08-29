Connect with us

Business

Business news live today: latest economic news, market news, economic and financial news

Published

3 mins ago

on

By

 



















Moneycontrol PRO



















In the short term, the index could remain directionless, moving between 17,726 and 17,482 levels. Some strength can be expected if it closes above 17,720, but weakness will be confirmed on a close below 17,418, the experts said.

Trade Setup for Monday: 15 Things to Know Before the Bell Opens



New trends

Another very tall structure was flattened thousands of kilometers from Noida 3 days ago | look



Last name Price To change % changes
ntpc 163.40 4.50 2.83
Nhpc 35.55 0.20 0.57
Indiabulls Hsg 136.85 0.20 0.15
Sbi 523.80 3.40 0.65

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Will India be a $5 trillion economy by FY27?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting