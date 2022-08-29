Turkish prosecutors’ inaction to investigate stock market bribery allegations sparks anger





English wall Former head of the Judges Union, Mustafa Karadağ, has commented on Mafia boss Sedat Peker’s allegations about the existence of a corruption network in the Turkish stock market. Karadağ said the judiciary has so far taken no action on the allegations because “prosecutors and judges don’t want to hurt the power.” Peker unveiled a new set of allegations on August 27, exposing a network of stock market bribery and corruption. Peker said that Serkan Taranoğlu, adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ali Fuat Taşkesenlioğlu, former head of the Capital Markets Council (SPK), Zehra Taşkesenlioğlu, MP from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), and Burak Taşçı, a columnist for the pro-government daily Hürriyet, were all involved in the operation. of the corruption network for listed companies. No government official has yet issued a statement regarding these allegations, or any investigation has yet been opened. Several people began to ask what prosecutors were waiting for, while the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, announced that he would file a criminal complaint to have the allegations made. subject of an investigation. “Prosecutors and judges saving the country, let me see you; the problem is not about concerts, it is about SPK,” Kılıçdaroğlu said in a tweet on August 27. Our party organization will file a criminal complaint on Monday. Prosecutor and judge who saved the country, let me see you; It’s not a concert, it’s the SPK… Young people, don’t fall in love with each other! These are not insults. They want you to fight because they worship money. They are Paratapar. — Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (@kilicdarogluk) August 27, 2022 In an interview with the daily Evrensel, the former head of the Union of Judges, Mustafa Karadağ, said that judges are no longer independent in Turkey and can only act with government approval. “In recent years, we see that prosecutors have lost their ability to act alone. They have been ordered to launch an immediate investigation into statements and actions that go against the power, but they know what will happen to them if they launch an investigation against the power,” Karadağ said. Politics has also seeped into the judiciary through the hiring of new executives affiliated with the ruling party, according to Karadağ. “When this situation is combined with the existence of members of the judiciary working with instructions, then a herd of prosecutors who overlook such an amount of corruption emerges,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duvarenglish.com/turkish-prosecutors-inaction-to-probe-alleged-bribery-in-stock-market-draws-ire-news-61183 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

