Trusted, Global, Liquid: Tokyo Stock Exchange as a Premier IPO Destination





As all types of tech companies across Asia gradually mature, many are looking to offer their shares for sale in the public market. With many business leaders opting for initial public offerings in international financial hubs, the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) is a prime option for a new generation of tech companies seeking a well-regulated market with deep liquidity. . At the end of 2021, TSE was the fifth largest stock exchange in the world and the second in Asia after the Shanghai Stock Exchange in terms of overall market capitalization. TSE is larger than the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Euronext in annual trading value, and is home to more listed companies than Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange. These factors make Tokyo one of the top IPO destinations in the world. In fiscal 2021, 136 companies are listed on the TSE, including five companies with overseas connections, the highest number in the past decade. In fact, since 2011, there have been 18 cross-border IPOs on TSE, reflecting Tokyo’s status as a strong alternative to New York and Hong Kong, especially for Asia-based companies. Overall, companies operating in IT-related industries accounted for 64 percent of companies that went public in Tokyo last year. Tokyo Stock Exchange Diversity TSEs Growth Market, formerly known as Mothers, is designed for companies that expect massive growth in the future. Candidate companies do not need to be profitable at the time of their IPO, but must have a reasonable business plan in place to achieve strong growth. The median price-to-earnings ratio (PER) of 2021 IPOs on mothers was 82.7x. Additionally, TSE Mothers (market cap $85.6 billion) was more liquid than Hong Kongs Growth Enterprise Market (GEM; market cap $14.1 billion) and Singapore’s Catalist (market cap $8.8 billion). of dollars). While the Growth Market is suitable for technology companies aiming for aggressive expansion with profitability on the horizon and a high-risk, high-reward roadmap, TSE also includes the Prime exchange for large-cap companies and the Standard stock market for companies with basic and standard market capitalization levels. Together, these three tips appeal to retail and institutional investors who can build portfolios to meet any financial goal. A premier IPO destination in Asia In February 2021, mainland China AXXZIA, a cosmetics developer, listed its shares on the mother board. This was followed by Taiwanese AI marketing SaaS developer Appier Group in March; the company completed an IPO with a market capitalization of 160 billion JPY (1.2 billion USD). In June, Singapore-based Omni-Plus System Limited, which manufactures sustainable materials, went public. In December, Singaporean management and investment services company YCP Holdings and Vietnams Hybrid Technologies, an outsourcing and offshoring consultancy, both went public in Tokyo. Additionally, trading on TSE is global in fiscal year 2021, 60% of the average daily trading value of $31 billion on the first section of the TSE (for high-liquidity blue chip companies) was led by foreign investors, meaning companies that go public in Tokyo can gain exposure. to diversified investors. Meanwhile, retail investors made up the majority of deals for the average daily deal value of $2.7 billion in Section Two (for well-established mid-sized companies), Mothers and JASDAQ. Tokyo Stock Exchange Listing Assistance TSE offers individual and institutional investors a dynamic trading environment that includes a variety of companies spanning a range of market capitalizations and risk levels. This makes TSE a strong contender for any company looking to tap into available cash in Tokyo. To overcome challenges such as language barriers and registration system considerations using the Japanese Certificate of Deposit (JDR), our teams in Tokyo and Singapore offer one-on-one registration preparation support to companies considering an IPO in Tokyo as they boost their corporate profile in Japan, said TSE President and CEO Hiromi Yamaji. TSE is a significant exit option for startups around the world, especially those based in Asia. Additionally, by listing on TSE, companies can contribute to the overall economic growth of Asia while gaining access to an active pool of investors and traders. To learn more about the Tokyo Stock Exchange, visit https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/pre-listed-companies/index.html.

