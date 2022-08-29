Stock market today: Sensex tumbles 1,300 points, Nifty plunges below 17,200 amid global rout





Share Market Today, Stock Market News: Staff working in a Kolkata-based stock brokerage firm. (Express photo by Partha Paul) The frontline BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) stock indexes opened around 2% lower on Monday, taking inspiration from their global counterparts which fell after the head of the US Federal Reserve said that high interest rates would continue for some time to curb inflation.

As of 9:19 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1,311.16 points (2.23%) at 57,522.71, while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,170.40, down 388.50 points (2.21%). All Sensex constituents were trading in the red in early deals led by Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro, Tata Steel, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank. Markets expected Powell to remain hawkish in Jackson Hole, but the ultra-hawkish tone of the Fed chiefs' message and its warnings that Fed policy will hurt households and businesses and it's that the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation were not expected and taken into account. by the markets. The 17% rise in the S&P 500 from mid-June to mid-August was mainly driven by the expectation that with inflation falling, the Fed would pivot to lower interest rates by the early 2023. This expectation was belied by Powell's message that rates will rise and stay there. for a while, said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. The sharp rise in the dollar index above 109 and the yield on 10-year bonds reaching 3.1% are negative for capital flows to emerging markets like India. REITs are unlikely to continue buying in India in this scenario. The market bottoming buy texture is unlikely to hold. Investors shouldn't rush to buy the dips now. Better to wait for the dust to settle, he noted.

