SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty point to a negative open for the Indian market on Monday. The rupee rose 8 paise to close at 79.84 against the US dollar on Friday. Reliance Industries will hold its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 29 where it is expected to make an announcement on its succession plan. Here are the 10 things you need to know before you open the bell on August 29:

Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.03% on Friday. The S&P 500 edged down 3.37% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq posted a loss of 3.94%. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | The Japanese Nikkei lost 2.86% while the Shanghai index edged down 0.41% at 8 a.m. Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Nifty SGX | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader market in India, with a loss of 2.08%. Nifty futures were trading around the 17,291.0 level on the Singapore exchange at 8:05 a.m. IST. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed at 58,833.87, up 59.15 points or 0.10%. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 36.45 points or 0.21% to end at 17,558.90.

Trust Industries | Reliance Industries will hold its 45th annual general meeting (AGM) on August 29 where it is expected to make an announcement on its succession plan. Announcements about the company’s 5G rollout and retail units through separate listings could also appear on cards.

Rupee | The Rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at 79.84 against the US Dollar on Friday, supported by a weak Dollar in overseas markets and a positive trend in domestic equities. (Image: Shutterstock)

Crude oil | The price of Brent oil rose 0.75% to hit $101.75 a barrel at 8:05 a.m. Monday. (Image: Shutterstock)

Gold | Spot gold was down 0.73% at $1,737.00 an ounce at 8:05 a.m. Monday. (Image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was down 1.18% to $19,774.79 as of 8:05 a.m. Monday, while the Ethereum blockchain network was down 2.02% to $1,448.65 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Vladimir Putin signed a decree introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukraine for Russia, including pensioners, pregnant women and people with disabilities.