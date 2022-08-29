Business
Sensex Crash Live: Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex at daily low, still down over 800; Clever Tests 17,300; IT stocks most affected; India’s VIX jumps 13%
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s pledge of political “pain” to rein in inflation dashed hopes that the central bank would ease its rate-hike stance to stave off an economic slowdown.
Powell’s speech comes at a time when overseas investors are returning to Indian equities after abandoning them in the first half of the year, as they seek higher yields as major central banks expect their bullish cycle to slow. rate.
The rate-sensitive real estate index fell 2.8%, while the IT index fell 4.4%.
The government is likely to launch financial tenders for the privatization of BEML in the December quarter, an official said. Earlier this month, the Department for Business approved the spin-off of BEML’s land and non-core assets into BEML Land Assets Ltd.
Government said to have abandoned IRCTC OFS, media suggest; shares down 4%
Uday Kotak’s warning for the market
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell finally spoke out strongly to fight inflation. It reminds us of Paul Volcker who broke the b… https://t.co/cAE2TYjp7p
— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) 1661735819000
How to win the market game?
Markets don’t go up in a straight line They are volatile by nature That’s why there is a risk premium and a longer duration… https://t.co/j5pNPGzEG2
— sandip sabharwal (@sandipsabharwal) 1661739509000
Bloodbath in the street! Rs 4 lakh crore wealth of investors lost
Within minutes of the start of the trading session, domestic stocks had lost Rs 3.97 lakh crore in market capitalization to Rs 272.98 lakh crore from Rs 276.96 lakh crore last week.
Nifty in the weekly time frame exceeded the previous week, which is the first sign of exhaustion. At this time, one should avoid negotiating aggressively in a context of global nervousness. US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his hawkish stance on raising interest rates, shattering budding hopes of a more modest trajectory of policy tightening. Thus, it would be wise to avoid new long positions on the indices and reserve profits in trade bets. Given the current picture, a minimum 38.6% correction of the entire rally from 15,183 to 17,992 comes around 16,900, followed by a 50% correction to 16,600. On the upside, Nifty needs to hold above 17,350 with some authority for the bulls to strengthen their position. .
– Tirthankar Das, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking
The USDINR is on a solid counter, with such a positive backdrop for the USD. A strong US dollar index, high US bond yields with a deeply inverted yield curve and weak equity markets make it difficult for REITs and carry trade flows in emerging markets. However, the speed of the upward movement will be tightly regulated by RBI. RBI has a dual purpose of not letting the Rupee become a weak outlier and also, they don’t want the USDINR to become too volatile. This means they can continue to sell USD as spot and futures hit a new all-time high. However, this might not change the trajectory of the pair and the path of least resistance would remain on the upside. We expect a range of 79.70 and 80.50 over the next 1-2 weeks.
– Anindya Banerjee, Vice President, Currency and Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
Sensex at day’s low, still down 900 points
IT stocks most affected by market sell-off…
Market View: Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The sharp rise in the dollar index above 109 and the 10-year bond yield hitting 3.1% are negative for capital flows to emerging markets like India. REITs are unlikely to continue buying in India in this scenario. The “buy on the dip” texture of the market is unlikely to continue. Investors shouldn’t rush to buy the dips now. Better to wait for the dust to settle.
YES Bank, Tata Steel, Vodafone Idea, RBL Bank among most active stocks on NSE
OPENING BELL: Sensex plants 1,300 pts on Powell’s hawkish pivot; Clever cracks below 17,200; IT stocks fall as much as 5%
RUPEE OPENS AT RECORD LOW OF 80.0750 FOR A US DOLLAR VS PREVIOUS CLOSE OF 79.8650
Pre-open session: Sensex plunges 1,400 points, Nifty below 17,200
Indian rupee could crash after Powell hawk
The Indian rupee could fall to a record high against the dollar on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that tight policy would be maintained for longer to bring inflation down. The Rupee is expected to open at 80.00-80.10 per US Dollar, compared to the previous session’s close of 79.8650. The currency hit an all-time low of 80.0650 last month. The rupee will “most likely” experience a record low, if not at the open, then later in the session, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.
Dollar hits 20-year high as Fed announces longer rate hike
The U.S. dollar hit a 20-year high against a basket of currencies on Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced interest rates would be kept higher for longer to bring down runaway inflation. The dollar index hit a new two-decade high of 109.4 at the start of Asian trade, as greenback strength pushed other major currencies to new lows and put pressure on its emerging market counterparts.
Asian stocks drop as central banks promise tough love
Asian stocks fell on Monday as the growing risk of more aggressive rate hikes in the United States and Europe pushed bond yields higher and tested stock valuations and earnings.
SGX Nifty reports a negative start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 362 points, or 2.05%, at 17,297, signaling that Dalal Street was heading for a lower start on Monday.
Quarterly results today
Procter & Gamble Health, Sindhu Trade Links, Indosolar and Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company are among the companies that will announce their quarterly results today.
Tech View: Nifty50 forms a small bearish candle; resistance seen at levels 17 720-725
Nifty50 on Friday settled higher but formed a small bearish candle on the daily chart. On the weekly chart, the index has formed a bearish candle with a long lower wick. Analysts said the index may face resistance near the 17,720-725 level as they see 17,400 acting as strong support going forward.
Oil mixed as OPEC supply cut outlook offsets demand fears
Oil prices were mixed on Monday as investors balanced expectations that OPEC will cut output to support prices against concerns that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the United States will face to slow growth “for a while”.
Tokyo stocks open lower after Fed pledge to hike rates
Shares in Tokyo opened lower on Monday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell declared his commitment to raising rates to fight inflation. The benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 1.69%, or 484.75 points, to 28,156.63, while the broader Topix index slipped 1.62%, or 31.59 points, to 1,948.00.
Wall Street ends in a hole after Powell speech in Wyoming
Wall Street ended Friday with all three benchmarks down more than 3%, as Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s signal that the central bank would continue to raise rates to keep inflation under control. dashed budding hopes of a more modest trajectory among some investors.
Rupee rises 8 paise to 79.84 on weak dollar
The Rupee appreciated 8 paise to close at 79.84 against the US Dollar on Friday, supported by a weak Dollar in overseas markets and a positive trend in domestic equities.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The 30-stock Sensex advanced 59.15 points to end at 58,833.87. Its larger counterpart, Nifty50, ended the session comfortably above the 17,500 mark.
