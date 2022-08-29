DJIA, S&P500, Nasdaq, Russell ended down more than 3% on Friday





The Federal Reserve chairman shattered hopes on Wall Street to soon lower high interest rates in a bid to contain inflation, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 1,000 points on Friday. The S&P 500 fell 3.4%, the most since mid-June after Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely have to keep interest rates high enough to slow the economy “for a while” in order to fight against rising inflation in the country. Read also| Premarket in the US: Gap, Seagen, Dell and other stocks make the biggest moves The Dow Jones fell 3%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 3.9%, suggesting a broad selloff led by tech sectors. Higher interest rates help contain inflation, but they also hurt asset prices. The Fed has signaled it will raise rates next year as it tries to suppress demand and lower prices for goods and services. But some investors have speculated that the central bank could pause or even reverse course next year if inflation eases, leading stocks to rally in July and early August. Read also| US stocks fall as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warns of ‘some pain’ ahead Some analysts expected Powell to suppress that talk in Friday’s speech, and he delivered. His speech followed remarks from several other Fed officials, who also pushed back against speculation that the Fed might act less aggressively or even pivot. The sell-off ended a choppy week of trading that left major indexes down 4% or more for the week. In total, the S&P 500 fell 141.46 points to 4,057.66. The benchmark index is now down almost 15% over the year. The Dow lost 1,008.38 points to close at 32,283.40. The last time the blue chip average fell 1,000 points was in May. The Nasdaq slipped 497.56 points to 12,141.71, its biggest drop since June. The Russell 2000 Small Business Index fell 64.81 points, or 3.3%, to end at 1,899.83. Read also| Jackson Hole Symposium 2022: Economists react to Fed Chairman Powell’s speech Stocks are still posting strong gains for the third quarter, with the S&P 500 up more than 7% and the Nasdaq up 10%. Recent earnings reports have been better than some analysts expected, and there are signs that inflation may have peaked, although it remains at very high levels. Still, Powell’s speech made it clear the Fed would accept weaker growth for a while in an effort to keep inflation under control, analysts said. Read also| Jackson Hole Symposium 2022: 5 takeaways from Jerome Powell’s speech Following reports and comments from Powells, the two-year Treasury yield rose for much of the day, but slipped late afternoon to 3.36% from 3.37% Thursday night. It tends to track expectations for Fed action. The 10-year Treasury yield, which tracks expectations for longer-term economic growth and inflation, rose first and then slipped to 3.02% from 3.03% late Thursday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opoyi.com/business/us-stock-market-djia-sp500-nasdaq-russell-ended-over-3-down-on-friday-737207/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos