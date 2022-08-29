Share, Stock Market Today – Stock & Stock Market Updates: Indices Cut Some Losses, Sensex Trades 800; Rupee hits all-time low as US Fed signals high interest rates will continue





Market today: The frontline BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) stock indexes pared some of their opening losses and were trading down about 1.4% in late morning trading on Monday amid of weakness in global markets which fell after the Chief The US Federal Reserve has indicated high interest rates will continue to dampen inflation for some time.

As of 10:30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 823.82 points (1.40%) at 58,010.05, while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,315.60, down 243.30 points (1. 39%). Both indexes had opened more than 2% earlier in the day and slid nearly 2.5% in early trades, with the Sensex hitting an intraday low of 57,367.47 and the wider Nifty hitting 17,166.20. On the Sensex pack, losses were led by IT stocks – Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Apart from these, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Bajaj Finance were also among the laggards. In contrast, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Ultratech Cement and Reliance were trading slightly higher. “Markets expected Powell to remain hawkish in Jackson Hole, but the ultra-hawkish tone of the Fed chief’s message and his warnings that Fed policy ‘will hurt households and businesses’ and it’s “unfortunate costs of lowering inflation” weren’t expected and priced in by markets.The S&P 500’s 17% rise from mid-June to mid-August was driven primarily by the expectation that with inflation falling, the Fed would pivot to lower interest rates by early 2023. This expectation was belied by Powell’s message that rates will rise and stay there .for ‘one day’,” said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services. “The sharp rise in the dollar index above 109 and the 10-year bond yield climbing to 3.1% are negative for capital flows to emerging markets like India. REITs are unlikely to continue buying in India in this scenario. The “buy on dip” texture of the market is unlikely to continue. Investors shouldn’t rush to buy the dips now. Better to wait for the dust to settle,” he noted. Rupee The rupee depreciated from 31 paise to one all-time low 80.15 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Monday, following the strength of the U.S. currency and firmness in crude oil prices. On the interbank exchange, the rupee opened at 80.10 against the dollar, then lost ground to quote at 80.15, registering a drop of 31 paise since the last close. On Friday, the rupiah closed at 79.84 against the dollar. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was trading up 0.51% at 109.35. Global market Asian stocks fell on Monday after the head of the US Federal Reserve indicated that high interest rates would continue for some time to curb inflation. The fall in early trading in Asia paralleled the fall on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the week losing more than 1,000 points. A slowdown in the United States hurts export-dependent Asian economies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s message in a speech on Friday was expected, although some wanted less clear words. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 2.8% in morning trade to 27,831.06. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.2% to 6,946.30. The South Korean Kospi fell 2.2% to 2,425.70. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.1% to 19,949.62, while the Shanghai Composite edged down 0.5% to 3,220.04. The S&P 500 fell 141.46 points, or 3.4%, to 4,057.66. The benchmark is now down almost 15% for the year. The Dow lost 1,008.38 points, or 3%, to close at 32,283.40. The last time the blue chip average fell 1,000 points was in May. The Nasdaq slid 497.56 points, or 3.9%, to 12,141.71, its biggest drop since June. (with rupiah and global market inputs from PTI and AP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/business/market/stock-market-today-august-29-shares-bse-sensex-nse-nifty-rupee-global-cues-8118040/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos