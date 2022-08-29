White House sees glimmers of economic hope after terrible year

But for now, as a senior Biden official said, the trend is our friend and the trend looks much better than it did a few months ago, with the government signaling that the preferred measure of the Fed inflation slowed in July.

We saw a noticeably better inflation figure on Friday, and lower gasoline prices mean we’re likely to see even more improvement in consumer sentiment, said Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs. I am cautiously optimistic on the path of inflation.

This helped to create a much better mood around the White House and in Democratic campaign circles late in the summer than in the beginning. The existential fear of inflation-fueled political annihilation in November’s midterm elections has diminished. Political polling sites such as FiveThirtyEight now give the party a slightly improved chance of holding the House, citing greater enthusiasm among grassroots Democratic voters.

It’s great to see consumers feeling better about the economy, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted Friday on a story about the second consecutive month of arrecovery of consumer confidence from record lows.

Klein list of recent positive data including readings on unemployment claims, personal income, inflation and expenses. A LOT of work remains to be done on the economy, but here’s the economic news we’ve received over the past 24 hours, he wrote above the list, complete with emojis.

Even as Klain tweeted, however, Wall Street sent a signal about the fragility of the situation. Stocks tumbled after Powell delivered his much-anticipated speech at an annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo., reiterating central banks’ commitment to bring much lower inflation, which is still at an all-time high. for 40 years.

The central bank chief warned that continued rate hikes, which Wall Street and most Democrats want to see less of, will hurt the economy.

Fed actions have already pushed up mortgage rates and drives down new home sales. And house prices fell in July. If Russia’s war on Ukraine escalates, it could push gas prices up again, as could the failure to implement a global cap on Russian oil prices, a top priority of the administration headed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Nonetheless, the outlook in the White House and in Democratic campaign circles is improving.

I don’t think anyone expects us to be free of the economy or inflation or that November election night will be a particularly big time for us, a person close to the West Wing said. who was not allowed to speak publicly. But we knew the tide was going to turn at some point on prices.

The person added that there was definitely a sense of optimism about what the next two months could bring. The vibe walking around here is still edgy, but it’s much better than a month ago.

Some Democratic officials are even now whispering about clinging to the House, once an almost unthinkable outcome given public anger over inflation and Bidens’ poor approval ratings on the economy and performance overall at work. But a recent NBC poll showed voter approval of Bidens’ handling of the economy has risen 7 points since May.

The economy is doing well, so far we’re hanging in there, and I feel good about that. But we have a long way to go. President Joe Biden

Most Democrats are reluctant to talk about awarding what they consider their best position. But several senior administration officials told POLITICO their optimism has grown, especially since Democrats won a special election in a hotly contested upstate New York congressional district based largely on a strong participation of supporters of the right to abortion.

Gas prices are down and historic investments in building America are up thanks to Democrats, said Chris Taylor, a spokesman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, which assists House candidates. Republicans are on the defensive because in every election this summer, voters have rejected their extremist agenda.

Republicans, for their part, note that most prices are still so high that inflation is outstripping wage gains and voters are angry with the country’s direction. They also argue that the New York special election was a unique election that should not be extrapolated into a trend.

Inflation is still going to be a huge problem with grocery prices posting the biggest increases since the 1980s and Democrats adding $20 billion in new taxes, said a GOP campaign strategist working on some of the presidential races. most competitive houses that did not want to be identified by Name. The Inflation Reduction Act will do nothing to reduce inflation. And New York is historically blue.

The risks to the current round of fairly decent economic data are everywhere. Still, senior administration officials now say they expect inflation to continue to fall, allowing the Fed to slow its hikes. And they expect the drop in gasoline prices that has already helped spur consumer confidence more than expected in August to get better numbers for Biden and the Democratic candidates.

However, they remain cautious in public comments given the high level of prices.

Lower gas prices are giving families some much-needed breathing room, but no one should be considering a victory lap because our job is not done and prices remain far too inflated, said Jared Bernstein, member of the Council of Economic Advisers and longtime economic aide to Biden. a meeting.

Despite the lingering risks, Bernstein and other Biden advisers reject the idea put forward by some economists, including former Democratic Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, that inflation will only come down significantly when demand for labor- will decrease and the unemployment rate will rise several points, perhaps to 6. percent or more. They say that if some companies including Ford have announced layoff plans, many for now are simply enacting hiring freezes.

This has lowered the number of job vacancies to record lows without increasing an unemployment rate which is now at 3.5%.

Indeed, both some recent public polls and Wall Street inflation forecasts offer some support for Democratic optimism that the mid-term election will not be completely dominated by economic malaise.

Democrats point to recent NBC news poll showing threats to democracy as voters’ top concern, overtaking worries about the economy and inflation that have been the number one issue in all polls for months.

We don’t normally put threats to democracy on the agenda questionnaire, but we thought it was important to do so this time around, said Jeff Horwitt, who helped lead the survey. NBC. And women’s rights came up more than anything else when we asked what kind of protest sign a voter might hold up. It’s not just Trump.