What is the impact of inflation on the stock market? all you need to know
The global market has been turbulent this year due to decades-high inflation and the Federal Reserve’s stringent measures to slow demand in order to bring down inflation, which has remained high anyway.
All three indices have marked their way into bear market territory this year, offsetting the robust gains they made last year as the economy rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Headline inflation in the United States hit its highest level in four decades in June, when it climbed to an annual rate of 9.1%. Despite the Federal Reserve’s restrictive measures, core inflation rose to its highest rate in September since 1982, when it rose by 6.6%.
Some might think that policymakers are raising interest rates to curb inflation. But to understand this point, it is important to understand what inflation is and its types.
What is inflation and its types?
In simple terms, inflation refers to the limited increase in the price of goods and services. Thus, the cost of living and inflation move in tandem, which means that when inflation rises, the cost of living also becomes expensive, and vice versa.
To understand the concept of inflation, let us discuss the types or what mainly causes inflation. The two main reasons for inflation are supply and demand and an increase in production costs.
When people’s income increases in an economy, they tend to spend more on products as well as services. During the period, demand automatically increases relative to supply, causing the prices of goods and services to soar.
Additionally, geopolitical unrest, the latest being the Russian-Ukrainian war or the COVID-19 pandemic, has disrupted the global supply chain, while demand remains stable, contributing to continued high inflation.
Oil and food prices were the biggest contributors to the June CPI, with Russia being a major supplier of crude oil.
Another reason is soaring production costs, which could occur due to rising raw material prices, labor shortages, transportation costs, etc.
This leads to a jump in production costs and a fall in supply while demand remains stable. So naturally, this drives up the prices of products and services.
Source: ©Kalkine Media®; © Canva Creative Studio via Canva.com
The impact of inflation on the stock market:
From the points mentioned above, it is clear that demand and supply play a major role in causing inflation. So, to cool demand, global central banks are raising interest rates to curb inflation while encouraging consumers to save more.
By raising policy rates, the central bank aims to control excess liquidity in the economy, which could lower costs or lower inflation.
To control inflation, the central bank also uses open market operations and related things like buying or selling government bonds to control the money supply in the economy.
During these times of higher interest rates, investors typically focus stocks on real-world assets like precious metals, etc. Moreover, the higher prices in the market are also forcing investors to spend cautiously.
On the other hand, due to higher rates, lending becomes expensive and the cost of capital for companies increases, thus leading to a decrease in their projected cash flows. This causes company stock valuations to fall.
In addition, inflation triggers greater volatility in the market, and many investors are staying on the sidelines in these times while heeding uncertainties in the financial market.
The performance of value stocks tends to be directly proportional to inflation, while growth stocks are generally the most affected during these periods, as higher inflation and rising interest rates reduce appetite for investor risk.
At the end of the line :
Although the recent market scenario shows that inflation and higher rates have dampened global market sentiment, inflation is a crucial part of the economy. Historically, rising inflation has represented growth in the economy.
Well-controlled inflation is generally considered good for economic health. While higher inflation hurts purchasing power and causes policy rates to rise, simultaneously weighing on the economy, too low inflation can hamper economic growth.
https://kalkinemedia.com/us/news/stock-market/how-does-inflation-impact-the-stock-market-all-you-need-to-know
