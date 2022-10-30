Business
2 unique buying opportunities in a decade in a bear market in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq
Economic worries plagued investors throughout the year, and the stock market fell as a result. The S&P500 fell 21% from its peak, and the Nasdaq Compound is down 32%, putting both indices in a bear market. But with this chaos comes a silver lining for patient investors.
Software giants Selling power (RCMP 2.05%) and Adobe (ADBE 2.21%) saw their share prices plunge 48% and 54% respectively. Neither stock has suffered a bigger loss at any time in the past 10 years, meaning investors now have a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity.
Here’s what you need to know.
Salesforce: a leader in customer relationship management (CRM) software
Salesforce has been a pioneer from day one. It launched a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform in 1999, becoming the first company to adopt cloud computing at scale.
Today, its platform includes productivity software for marketing, commerce, sales, and customer service, as well as tools for workflow automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence ( AI). Salesforce also offers several industry-specific CRM platforms, with tools tailored to end markets such as consumer goods, financial services, and media. This go-to-market strategy reduces friction and accelerates the time to value creation for customers.
Salesforce has transformed its capacity for innovation into a powerful brand. It captured 24% market share in CRM software last year – more than the next four competitors combined – marking its ninth straight year as the industry leader.
Financially, revenue soared 25% to $29.3 billion over the past year, although free cash flow (FCF) jumped only 4% to $5.7 billion, operating expenses grew faster than revenues. That said, investors should expect FCF growth to accelerate in the future. Management says its GAAP operating margin will reach 3.6% this year, up from 2.1% last year.
Looking ahead, investors have good reason to be optimistic. Salesforce estimates its total addressable market (TAM) at $290 billion in 2026, which means it has captured only about 10% of its future TAM. Additionally, shares are currently trading at 5.5 times sales, a bargain from the five-year average of 8.8 times sales. That’s why this growth stock is worth buying today.
Adobe: leader in creativity and digital experience software
Adobe specializes in digital media and digital experience software. Its digital media business includes Adobe Document Cloud, a suite of PDF and e-signature tools that helps businesses replace paper-based processes with digital documents. The digital media business also includes Adobe Creative Cloud, a collection of creativity software featuring industry-leading products for image and video editing, vector graphics and cinematic special effects, among others.
Adobe complements these solutions with its digital experience business. Adobe Experience Cloud is a suite of analytics, marketing, and commerce tools that helps businesses transform customer data into personalized experiences. Earlier this year, a research company Gartner recognized Adobe as a leader in digital experience platforms, citing better ability to execute and more comprehensive insight than any other vendor.
Financially, Adobe missed revenue estimates in the last quarter and its 2023 guidance fell short of expectations, primarily due to an estimated four percentage point headwind from the strong dollar. . On the positive side, unfavorable exchange rates should normalize over time, and Adobe has still delivered respectable results over the past year. Revenue rose 14% to $17.2 billion and FCF climbed 8% to $7.1 billion. This equates to an impressive FCF margin of 41%.
Looking to the future, Adobe pegs its potential market at $205 billion by 2024—digital media is $95 billion and digital experience is $110 billion—and investors have good reason to be skeptical. be optimistic. Adobe is already a leader in several creativity categories, but the company is also gaining traction with newer products, like its Substancesuite of 3D design apps. This is particularly noteworthy because it positions Adobe as a key player in the metaverse.
Additionally, Adobe recently announced plans to acquire design collaboration platform Figma. It will pay $20 billion in cash and stock, but Figma is growing like wildfire. The company is expected to add $200 million in new annualized recurring revenue (ARR) this year, surpassing $400 million in total ARR by the end of 2022. Additionally, average spend per Figma customer is growing faster than 50% per year, and Figma puts its addressable market at $16.5 billion by 2025.
With that in mind, Adobe shares are currently trading at 8.7 times sales, a steep discount from the five-year average of 15.3 times sales. This creates a nice buying opportunity, and patient investors should seriously consider adding a few stocks of this growth stock to their portfolio.
Trevor Jennewin has positions in Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc. and Salesforce, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner and recommends the following options: January 2024 $420 long calls on Adobe Inc. and short calls of $430 from January 2024 on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a Disclosure Policy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2022/10/30/2-once-in-a-decade-buys-in-a-nasdaq-bear-market/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Show logo [AEP] free download
- Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack
- Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ: GMBLP) Share price down 0.2%
- Google Chrome gets one of Microsoft Edge’s best features
- Slideshow Moments [AEP] free download
- Gucci’s Exquisite New Campaign Celebrates the Work of Stanley Kubricks
- Vinyl Music Photographer [AEP] free download
- Rishi Sunak prepares for major COP27 U-turn after Boris Johnson announces he will attend summit | Politics | New
- Florence Pugh talks about Hollywood executives trying to change their look
- Venus Williams’ reflective post sparks speculation about the future of tennis
- Everything You Need To Know About The Da de Muertos 2022 Event In Pokémon GO
- Supreme Court Rejects Turkey’s Attempt to Halt US Brawl Lawsuits | Ap-top-news