This Day in History: October 29
Today is Saturday, October 29, the 302nd day of 2022. There are 63 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in the story:
On October 29, 1929, Black Tuesday descended on the New York Stock Exchange. Prices crashed amid panic selling and thousands of investors were wiped out at the start of America’s Great Depression.
To this date :
In 1618, Sir Walter Raleigh, the English courtier, military adventurer and poet, was executed in London for treason.
In 1787 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s opera Don Giovanni had its world premiere in Prague.
In 1891, actor, comedian and singer Fanny Brice was born in New York.
In 1940, a blindfolded Secretary of War, Henry L. Stimson, drew the first number 158 from a glass bowl in Americas first peacetime military draft.
In 1956, during the Suez Canal crisis, Israel invaded Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula. The Huntley-Brinkley Report was created as NBC’s nightly newscast.
In 1960, a charter plane carrying the California Polytechnic State University football team crashed on takeoff from Toledo, Ohio, killing 22 of the 48 people on board.
In 1987, after Robert H. Bork was confirmed defeated to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, President Ronald Reagan announced his choice of Douglas H. Ginsburg, a nomination that fell apart following the drinking revelations. Ginsburg’s marijuana anterior. Jazz great Woody Herman has died in Los Angeles at the age of 74.
In 1998, 77-year-old Senator John Glenn returned to space aboard the shuttle Discovery, retracing the path laid out for American astronauts 36 years earlier.
In 2004, four days before Election Day in the United States, Osama bin Laden, in a videotaped statement, directly admitted for the first time that he had ordered the September 11 attacks and told Americans that the best way to avoid another Manhattan was to stop threatening the safety of Muslims. .
In 2005, mourners slowly marched past the body of civil rights icon Rosa Parks in Montgomery, Alabama, just a few miles from the downtown street where the cabin made history by refusing to give up his seat on a city bus to a white man.
In 2015, Paul Ryan was elected the 54th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.
In 2018, a Next Generation Boeing operated by Indonesian low-cost airline Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board; it was the first of two fatal crashes involving the 737 Max, causing the plane to be grounded worldwide for nearly two years while Boeing worked on software changes to a flight control system.
Ten years ago: Super Hurricane Sandy slammed into New Jersey and slowly marched inland, devastating coastal communities and causing widespread power outages; the storm and its aftermath were responsible for at least 182 deaths in the United States
Five years ago: All but 10 of the Houston Texans knelt during the national anthem, reacting to a remark from team owner Bob McNair to other NFL owners that we can’t let inmates run the prison. The head of the Puerto Rico Electric Company says the agency is canceling its $300 million contract with a small Montana company to restore the island’s electrical system; the company was based in the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
A year ago: The Food and Drug Administration paved the way for children ages 5-11 to receive the Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine; the FDA has cleared children’s doses at only one-third the amount given to adolescents and adults for emergency use. Eighteen states have filed three separate lawsuits to stop President Joe Bidens’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing the requirement violates federal law. Biden held extended and very personal talks with Pope Francis at the Vatican, and came away saying the pontiff told him he was a good Catholic and should continue to receive communion, despite conservatives having asked to be denied the sacrament because of his support for abortion. rights.
Today’s birthdays: Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf turns 84. Country singer Lee Clayton is 80 years old. Rock musician Denny Laine is 78 years old. Singer Melba Moore is 77 years old. Actor Richard Dreyfuss is 75 years old. Actor Kate Jackson is 74 years old. Country musician Steve Kellough (Wild Horses) is 66. Actor Dan Castellaneta (TV: The Simpsons) is 65. Comic artist Tom Wilson (Ziggy) is 65. Actor Finola Hughes is 63 years old. Singer Randy Jackson (the Jacksons) is 61 years old. Rock musician Peter Timmins (Cowboy Junkies) is 57. Actor Joely Fisher is 55 years old. The rapper Paris is 55 years old. Actor Rufus Sewell is 55 years old. Actor Grayson McCouch is 54 years old. Rock singer SA Martinez (311) is 53. Actor Winona Ryder is 51 years old. Actor Tracee Ellis Ross is 50 years old. Actor Gabrielle Union is 50 years old. Actor Trevor Lissauer is 49 years old. Olympic gold medal bobsledder Vonetta Flowers is 49 years old. Actor Milena Govich is 46 years old. Actor Jon Abrahams is 45 years old. Actor Brendan Fehr is 45 years old. (Vampire Weekend) is 38 years old. Actor Janet Montgomery is 37 years old. Actor India Eisley is 29.
