Hopeful U.S. stock market rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK: A rebound in US stocks that defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the week ahead, when the Federal Reserve’s next meeting could shed light on how long it will last. stick to the aggressive monetary policies that crippled asset prices in 2022.

Betting on a less hawkish Fed has been a dangerous business this year. Stocks repeatedly bounced off lows expected from a so-called Fed pivot, only to be crushed again by further evidence of lingering inflation or a central bank determined to maintain its pace of rate hikes. .

Pockets of weakness in the US economy have fueled recent hopes of a moderation in rate hikes, as well as signs that some of the world’s central banks may be nearing the end of their rate hike cycles. Meanwhile, cash-rich investors fearful of missing out on a sustained rally contributed to the bullish move, market participants said.

The market is starting to believe there’s an endgame in sight for this massive global tightening cycle, said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.

The S&P 500 was poised to end the week with a gain of more than 3% as investors shrugged off brutal earnings reports from companies including Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

The benchmark is up more than 8% from its most recent low, a move that has been accompanied by a strong rally in US Treasuries and a weaker dollar, reversing trends that prevailed for most of the year.

A lower-than-expected rate hike by the Bank of Canada added to hopes of a spike in hawkish global central bank policy, as did comments by a Bank of Mexico board member caution against increasing monetary policy to excessively restrictive levels.

While investors largely priced in a 75 basis point rate hike on Wednesday at the end of the Fed’s two-day meeting, many will be looking for clues about future policy action at Chairman Jerome’s press conference. Powells, as his comments influenced asset prices this year.

For example, stocks rallied ahead of the Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August, only for the market to fall again after Powell warned of the economic fallout from the Fed’s efforts to fight back. inflation.

“If his tone is as terse and as hawkish as he was in August at Jackson Hole, that would definitely change the narrative pretty quickly,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Next week will also test whether stocks can continue to weather disappointing earnings news. More than 150 S&P 500 companies are due to report quarterly results next week, including Eli Lilly, ConocoPhillips and Qualcomm.

Investors will also be watching next Friday’s monthly jobs report closely to see if the Fed’s actions have tempered the labor market.

Many investors believe it is too early to hope for a slowdown in rate hikes. Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management said the Fed has yet to see evidence of slowing inflation and labor market conditions and they “continue to believe it’s too soon.” to expect the Fed to signal a more dovish stance.”

“The conditions for an equity market bottom, including that rate cuts and an economic bottom must be on the horizon, are not yet in place,” UBS analysts said in a note.

Truist’s Lerner released a report on Friday downgrading his view of stocks from “less attractive” to “neutral” after the rebound. He said that while equities have become cheaper in absolute terms this year, “they have actually become more expensive relative to bonds given the sharp rise in interest rates.”

For now, however, it looks like the bulls are emboldened. An example of investor enthusiasm can be seen in the options market, where the one-month average daily volume of S&P 500 put options, typically used for defensive positioning, outpaces bullish calls by the smallest margin in at least four years, according to data from Trade Alert.

“The market is thinking good things,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. “Jay Powell will either confirm that or dispel that next week.” (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Nick Zieminski)