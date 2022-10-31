Connect with us

Business

Hopeful U.S. stock market rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By

 


NEW YORK: A rebound in US stocks that defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the week ahead, when the Federal Reserve’s next meeting could shed light on how long it will last. stick to the aggressive monetary policies that crippled asset prices in 2022.

Betting on a less hawkish Fed has been a dangerous business this year. Stocks repeatedly bounced off lows expected from a so-called Fed pivot, only to be crushed again by further evidence of lingering inflation or a central bank determined to maintain its pace of rate hikes. .

Pockets of weakness in the US economy have fueled recent hopes of a moderation in rate hikes, as well as signs that some of the world’s central banks may be nearing the end of their rate hike cycles. Meanwhile, cash-rich investors fearful of missing out on a sustained rally contributed to the bullish move, market participants said.

The market is starting to believe there’s an endgame in sight for this massive global tightening cycle, said Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.

The S&P 500 was poised to end the week with a gain of more than 3% as investors shrugged off brutal earnings reports from companies including Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet and Facebook parent Meta Platforms.

The benchmark is up more than 8% from its most recent low, a move that has been accompanied by a strong rally in US Treasuries and a weaker dollar, reversing trends that prevailed for most of the year.

A lower-than-expected rate hike by the Bank of Canada added to hopes of a spike in hawkish global central bank policy, as did comments by a Bank of Mexico board member caution against increasing monetary policy to excessively restrictive levels.

While investors largely priced in a 75 basis point rate hike on Wednesday at the end of the Fed’s two-day meeting, many will be looking for clues about future policy action at Chairman Jerome’s press conference. Powells, as his comments influenced asset prices this year.

For example, stocks rallied ahead of the Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August, only for the market to fall again after Powell warned of the economic fallout from the Fed’s efforts to fight back. inflation.

“If his tone is as terse and as hawkish as he was in August at Jackson Hole, that would definitely change the narrative pretty quickly,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

Next week will also test whether stocks can continue to weather disappointing earnings news. More than 150 S&P 500 companies are due to report quarterly results next week, including Eli Lilly, ConocoPhillips and Qualcomm.

Investors will also be watching next Friday’s monthly jobs report closely to see if the Fed’s actions have tempered the labor market.

Many investors believe it is too early to hope for a slowdown in rate hikes. Analysts at UBS Global Wealth Management said the Fed has yet to see evidence of slowing inflation and labor market conditions and they “continue to believe it’s too soon.” to expect the Fed to signal a more dovish stance.”

“The conditions for an equity market bottom, including that rate cuts and an economic bottom must be on the horizon, are not yet in place,” UBS analysts said in a note.

Truist’s Lerner released a report on Friday downgrading his view of stocks from “less attractive” to “neutral” after the rebound. He said that while equities have become cheaper in absolute terms this year, “they have actually become more expensive relative to bonds given the sharp rise in interest rates.”

For now, however, it looks like the bulls are emboldened. An example of investor enthusiasm can be seen in the options market, where the one-month average daily volume of S&P 500 put options, typically used for defensive positioning, outpaces bullish calls by the smallest margin in at least four years, according to data from Trade Alert.

“The market is thinking good things,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. “Jay Powell will either confirm that or dispel that next week.” (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Additional reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Nick Zieminski)

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.zawya.com/en/markets/equities/wall-st-week-ahead-hopeful-us-stock-rally-set-for-date-with-federal-reserve-reality-nb7p6s0e

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: