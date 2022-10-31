Business
Sensex Today: Live Stock Market Updates: Sensex up 1%, Nifty above 17,900, led by IT, Banking & Financials; DRL gains 2%, Bandhan Bank drops 6.8%
Sensex Today: Amid positive global indices, domestic equity indices opened higher on Monday, led by banking, financial and IT stocks. As of 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 509 points or 0.85% higher at 60,468. Nifty50 was trading at 17,938, up 152 points or 0.85%. “Technically, the market is poised to continue the ongoing rally, aided by support from the US parent market, where the Dow’s 828-point rally last Friday recorded a fourth consecutive week of gains,” VK Vijayakumar, Strategist chief investment officer at Geojit Financial Services, said. show a downward trend soon. This could allow the Fed to moderate its hawkish stance slightly. The central banks of Canada and Australia have already raised rates below expectations. If this trend spreads, it will favor the continuation of the rally in the short term,” he added. -2.5 percent. Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, TCS, M&M, HDFC Bank and Wipro also opened higher.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) plans to set up a 1GW solar power plant in Rajasthan as part of a key move to tap into the green energy space, according to an executive familiar with the company projects.
Mining conglomerate Vedanta reported a 60.8% drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,808 crore for the quarter that ended September 30 due to higher expenses.
Nifty Auto up 1.56%; M&M, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki jump more than 2%
Launch of the IPO of DCX Systems in subscription. The issue includes a new issue of Rs 400 crore as well as an offer to sell (OFS) of Rs 100 crore by the company
Shares of leading private sector power generation company JSW Energy rose 6.5% to Rs 338.50 in Monday’s intraday trading on BSE after the company posted a rise of 37% of its consolidated net profit for the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2022-23 on the back of higher revenues. JSW Energy’s net profit stood at Rs 466 crore compared to Rs 399 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The stock is currently trading up nearly 4%
Panache Digilife signs a manufacturing and supply agreement with Revamp Moto for electric vehicles in the Indian market; shares jump 10%
IPOs that are open now
V-Mart, Axis Bank, Ipca among consistent MF picks over past 6 quarters
The target of 18100 in discussion since early October is within reach. The prime view expects a breakout of the same and heading towards 18350-18600, but a direct rise above 18100 will certainly attract long selling pressure. Pivot points that can be used as TSL are now at 17470 and 17750 which are wide and pose a risk if VIX were to rise from here. This is the main risk ahead.
– Anand James – Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Bandhan Bank drops nearly 7%. The private sector bank reported a net profit of Rs 209 crore for the September quarter, compared to a loss of Rs 3,009 crore a year ago. The bank made provisions of Rs 1,280 crore in the September quarter compared to Rs 5,614 crore a year ago. Net interest income increased by 13.3% to Rs 2,193 crore.
Nifty IT jumps 1.73%
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Acetaminophen Injection, 1000 mg/100 mL (10 mg/mL) single dose vials.
Metal-oil conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 60.8% drop in quarterly profits, due to cooling global commodity prices and a spike in fuel and electricity spending.
Opening Bell: Sensex jumps 500 points, Nifty above 17,900; DRL gains 2%, Bandhan Bank drops 4%
Pre-open session: Sensex exceeds 100 points; Clever above 17,880
Asian stocks climb on hopes the Fed will moderate its hikes
Asian stock markets rose cautiously on Monday on hopes that the Federal Reserve might seem less aggressive about rate hikes this week, while wheat prices jumped after Russia pulled out of a pact allowing the Ukrainian grain to transit through the Black Sea.
Nomura on Automotive | Festive demand: K-shaped recovery continues
- Demand from the premium segment remained high
- Sales of entry-level cars and two-wheelers have slowed
- Concerned about mass segments since October 21
- Overall Festive Tractor Sales Exceeded Dealer Expectations
- Prefer equipment manufacturers with high growth potential
- Maintain buy on M&M, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland
Oil slips as China’s COVID restrictions outweigh concerns over US production
Oil prices fell on Monday on fears that China’s widening COVID-19 restrictions could reduce demand, offsetting signs that production from America’s premier shale field is running out of steam. GMT after falling 1.2% on Friday.
Quarterly results today
Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Supreme Industries, Timken India, TCI Express and Saregama India are among the companies to announce their quarterly results today.
SGX Nifty reports positive start
Nifty futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange traded 165.5 points, or 0.93%, at 18,000, signaling Dalal Street was heading for a positive start on Monday.
Tech View: 17,800 key hurdles for Nifty bulls
As Nifty ended below 17,800 on Friday, the main index formed something of a hammer candlestick formation on the weekly charts, indicating indecision between bulls and bears.
Tokyo stocks open higher US rallies
Shares in Tokyo opened higher on Monday, extending Wall Street rallies led by big gains from Apple. The benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.17%, or 318.39 points, to 27,423.59 in early trading, while the broader Topix index rose 1.01%, or 19, 22 points, at 1,918.27.
Wall Street jumps to close sharply higher ahead of Fed week
A robust and broad-based rally helped Wall Street close sharply higher on Friday, as encouraging economic data and a more favorable earnings outlook stoked investors’ risk appetite ahead of the much-anticipated two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve next week.
The rupee drops 14 paise to 82.47 against the US dollar
The rupee fell 14 paise to close at 82.47 against the US dollar on Friday as a stronger greenback in overseas markets weighed on the local unit.
Sensex, nice on Friday
The 30-stock Sensex finished up 203 points at 59,960, while its broader counterpart Nifty 50 gained 49.85 points to end above the 17,750 level at 17,786.80.
Hello, dear reader! Here’s something to start your trading day
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/live-blog/bse-sensex-today-live-nifty-stock-market-updates-31-october-2022/liveblog/95190152.cms
