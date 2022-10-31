Why overstocks pivot home will pay off in the long run

Young brunette woman relaxing on the sofa after a long day. Cozy home concept Getty

After abandoning its image as an online liquidator, Overstock.com has repositioned itself as an exclusive online home furnishings and furniture retailer.

It seemed like a good idea a year and a half ago when the decision was made. But with third quarter revenue down 33% from year to year, the management team and investors can question.

Excess inventory and the entire home furnishings category benefited from a pandemic bump and everyone expected it to slow down. But not that much.

Retail sales at furniture and home furnishings stores are down 2% through August and with inflation in the category hovering in the mid-single digits, the shortfall is higher. same rival Abandoned Wayfair just 15% year over year in its last quarter.

But Overstock believes it made the right long-term decision despite the current short-term challenges. It points to its home sales up 53% compared to 2019.

It’s like the economy has crashed into the Grand Canyon and now we have to come back up, CEO Johnathan Johnson shared with me. It will take fuel and we will have taken advantage of it. We learned how to make money in good times or bad.

Our business is growing. Were taking market share and doing it profitably, he claimed and boasted that Overstock had just posted its tenth consecutive quarter of profits. It’s not something Wayfair can’t claim, although it’s about four times bigger, with $11.3 billion in sales last year, compared to $2.8 billion for Overstocks.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Johnson credits the company’s asset-light business model for its profit advantage. The company holds minimal inventory, with its 3,500 suppliers shipping most product orders.

Because they were profitable, our partners are more inclined to sell to us. They are good at paying them on time, compared to many competitors, he explained. These vendors limit the amount of inventory they will attach to someone if they don’t know if or when they will be paid.

This model also gives an advantage to the supply chain. We have a lot of products to sell, he said, adding that this has called for new partners to increase the depth and breadth of home products on offer.

The company does not drive revenue growth. The waters are still too choppy, Johnson said, but he’s optimistic the turn has come to an end and the fourth quarter will be good.

Small kitchen appliances will be big this year and were packed with name brands such as Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Oster and Calphalon, he said.

And to publicize its exclusively home-based repositioning, Overstock has just launched a major national advertising campaign. Set to the tune of the Partridge Family’s 80s hit Cmon Get Happy, it invites shoppers to make themselves comfortable.

Under Making Dream Homes Come True, it airs on cable and broadcast TV, streaming TV, YouTube, and social media including Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Facebook, and Twitter.

It also features a diverse cast of six brand ambassadors Tarak El Moussa, Vanessa Deleon, Farah Merhi, Taniya Nayak, Lizzy Mathis and Luke Caldwell with a bonafide design from HGTV appearances. Together, they bring a solid social media following of 20 million followers.

Ambassadors will showcase selected products from Overstock inventory in fully decorated rooms to inspire next-generation home consumers, especially HENRYs (high-income-not-rich-yet), those who earn better in terms of income than 70% of American households although below the richest 10%.

Earners over $100,000 represent our fastest growing demographic, Johnson said and described them as a Smart Value Seeker segment, consumers seeking quality and style at a lower cost.

They are not buyers trading down, but trading for higher value. If they have $1,000 to spend on a couch, they want the best couch $1,000 can buy. They are savvy buyers.

They also want to save time, have busy, multitasking lives and the Overstocks mobile app. Its mobile app accounted for 50% of gross merchandise sales.

When asked if the newly emerging second-hand furniture market will take some of the wind from overstock sales, especially as it appeals to next-generation, sustainability-conscious consumers, Johnson replied: there has always been resale, but people want today’s styles, today’s colors. , today’s fabrics and our prices are fair.

Johnson and his Overstock team believe they have plenty of room in the $419 billion worth of furniture and homes furniture market, according to Insider Intelligence/eMarketer estimates.

It sits in the rapidly growing e-commerce segment, which reached over 30% market penetration in 2021, up from 24% in 2019.

It targets the next generation of value-oriented customers with money to spend based on their higher incomes. And these buyers are at a point in their lives when real estate investments peak.

Overall, Overstock reckons it’s the fourth-largest home furnishings brand online, after Amazon

AMZN

Wayfair and Walmart

WMT

based on online earnings.

And what separates Overstock from Wayfair’s pure home game is its favorable profit position that has vendors lining up to gain access to its nearly 6 million active customer base.

Suppliers are struggling right now. They find that many retailers are in financial difficulty. They can’t fill their fulfillment centers because suppliers are holding back. We offer a better alternative. Well, be here to pay our bills, even though some competitors might not, Johnson concluded.