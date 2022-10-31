Asian markets up ahead of Fed rate decision | New





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets rose mostly on Monday ahead of what is expected to be a move by the Federal Reserve this week to raise interest rates again as investors hope the U.S. central bank will scale back plans for further increases. Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong and Shanghai declined. Oil prices have fallen. The euro remained below $1. Wall Street ended last week higher after Apple and other big companies reported strong earnings and a closely watched gauge of inflation picked up pace in September. The Fed is widely expected at this week’s meeting to announce another rate hike of 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin. Investors are looking for signs that officials are confident that past increases imposed to calm inflation, which is nearing a four-decade high, are working and that future increases could be lower. Investors fear that rate hikes by the Fed and other central banks to calm inflation could tip the global economy into recession. The US central bank raised its benchmark lending rate to a range of 3% to 3.25% from near zero in March. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s tone will be important after this week’s meeting, IG’s Yeap Jun Rong said in a report. Investors are looking for heightened concerns about economic conditions instead of the current drive to control inflation. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 1.8% to 27,587.46 as the government announced retail sales rose in September, although industrial production weakened. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.8% to 2,893.48 after a manufacturing survey showed a weakening in production and demand. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.3% to 14,671.10. Seoul’s Kospi gained 1.1% to 2,293.61 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 1.2% to 6,863.50. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also grew. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.5% on Friday after US government data showed consumer prices rose 6.2% year on year in early September, or the same rate as the previous month. Core inflation, which strips out volatility in food and energy prices to show the underlying trend, accelerated to 5.1% from 4.9% in August. Powell and other Fed officials have said they are prepared to keep interest rates high until they are sure inflation is extinguished. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.6% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 2.9%. Earlier in the weakness, Facebook operator Meta Platforms Inc. lost nearly a quarter of its stock market value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue declines. ICT Tac. Microsoft Corp. and Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., also reported slowdowns in key areas. Also on Friday, government data showed U.S. workers’ pay increases were in line with expectations. Powell cited wages as a metric the Fed monitors when deciding whether to raise rates. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.42% from 4.28% late Thursday. The 10-year yield, which helps set rates on mortgages and many other loans, fell to 4.03% from 3.93%. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 86 cents to $87.04 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $1.18 to $87.90 on Friday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, fell 97 cents to $92.80 a barrel in London. It fell $1.19 on Friday to $95.77. The dollar rose to 147.95 yen from 147.53 yen on Friday. The euro fell slightly to 99.44 cents from 99.55 cents.

