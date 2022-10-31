Valereum approved to acquire Gibraltar Stock Exchange





Valereum Plc is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) to complete the acquisition of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). This is only subject to the contractual conditions relating to regulatory working capital and where applicable. This will create the basis for a new international network headquartered in Gibraltar. The future focus of GSX will be to expand access to European capital for start-up and small-cap companies in the Middle East, India and Africa, where there is huge opportunity to empower entrepreneurs in the region. There is a significant gap in available small cap markets where we will provide solutions based on the accelerator and incubator ecosystem across a full range of private and public markets. This will provide new transnational access to capital. Additionally, Valereum will launch its NFT strategy in the first quarter of next year by linking real-world assets through NFT ownership. Full details of Valereum’s strategy will be announced as changes occur. Additionally, Valereum is pleased to announce that its nominees for the new GSX Board of Directors have all been approved by the GFSC. These appointments will officially take place with the completion of the change of control process. Chairman: Richard Poulden, Chairman of Valereum Plc. Executive Director: Patrick L. Young Chief Financial Officer: Jack Sun Non-executive directors: Simon Brickles James Lasry The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. Chairman Richard Poulden said: We are delighted to have received this news from the GFSC and look forward to completing the acquisition of the GSX. It is auspicious to announce this on the day of the Gibraltar Financial Services Lunch in London. We have ambitious plans for the GSX and for Valereum linking the fiat and digital worlds. All of our expansion plans will be fully regulated in the environments in which we plan to operate. The GSX will leverage proven exchange technology from established vendors and be updated with full front-to-back trading and clearing functionality at significant scale and scalability. Just as The Rock of Gibraltar has been a physical port for centuries, GSX will encourage a new generation of businesses and assets to view Gibraltar as a virtual hub of financial commerce. Over time, we will seek an international listing for the Valereum Group as we see this as a compelling investment proposition. We’ve created a great board to drive the exchange forward and I’m particularly pleased that Simon Brickles will remain a non-executive member of the board, providing guidance through his in-depth knowledge of the exchanges and as a founding father of the London Stock Exchanges Alternative Investment Market (OBJECTIVE). Likewise, our strong governance structure includes James Lasry, Partner at Hassans International Law Firm Limited, where he is Head of Funds and Deputy Head of Financial Services. James has been a pillar at the epicenter of the development of Gibraltar’s financial center, particularly in the funds segment. Patrick L Young has already been invaluable to Valereum in helping to plan our strategy and he brings a wealth of knowledge and forward thinking to trading. Source: Valerius NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP And receive exclusive stock market articles

