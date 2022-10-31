China and Hong Kong stocks rebound, but analyst says government intervention will only have short-term effect

China’s stock market rebounded in the afternoon of Oct. 25, with its A-share index continuing its upward trend on Oct. 26 after plunging on Oct. 24. However, a financial analyst believes that the stock market rally is the result of government intervention. to appease investors, which will only have a short-term effect.

China’s A-share stock market experienced a “Black Monday” on Oct. 24. By the end of the day, China’s three major stock market indexes had fallen more than 2%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange index fell 2.02% to close at 2,977.56 points; the Shenzhen Stock Exchange index fell 2.05% to close at 10,694.61 points; and the Growth Enterprise Market Index fell 2.43% to close at 2,336.84 points.

On the same day, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index opened at 15,879 points, fell to 15,091 points and closed at 15,180.69 points.

On June 27, 1997, the last trading day before Hong Kong’s handover to Chinese Communist rule, the Hang Seng index closed at 15,196. This means the index has fallen to the same level as it was 25 years ago today. on the next day.

On October 25, the following day, the Hang Seng index opened at 14,958.5 points, then rallied over 400 points before falling back. On October 26, the index rose over 300 points to close at 15,317.67. Then, at the October 27 open, it rebounded to 15,690 points.

The situation for A shares was similar. All three major indices began rebounding on Oct. 25, ending the net outflows of foreign capital seen over the past six trading days.

Mike Sun, an investment strategist and China expert residing in North America, told The Epoch Times Oct. 27 that the drop in Black Mondays was global investors’ response to Beijing’s new leadership after the 20th National Congress, while that the rebound must be the result of government intervention. .

“With the new management presented to the public [at the closing ceremony of the 20th Party Congress]investors have a pessimistic outlook for China’s future economic development, so a large amount of capital, especially offshore capital, has flowed in, hurting both the stock market and the value of the RMB, Sun said.

He believes that the Chinese authorities are manipulating the market by selling dollars in the forex market and buying RMB, leading to a rebound in the RMB exchange rate and a rebound in the stock market by buying heavy stocks to stabilize the market and appease. Investors. .

Of course, some investors would act on the rebound by going public, he added.

Sun explained that the Chinese authorities are desperate to save the market to avoid a massive flight of capital out of China, and their efforts can certainly have a short-term protective effect.

But the long-term trend depends on the stability of the economy’s development, he said.

Chinese state media China Finance reported on october 26, the central bank and the foreign exchange office said they would strengthen their collaboration to protect the stock, bond and real estate markets.

“China’s central bank is determined not to raise interest rates, and is lowering them even amid aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes, to protect the housing market, and therefore to protect banks, to avoid a financial crisis”. crisis,” Sun explained.

Although the Chinese authorities have put in place multiple incentives to stimulate the real estate market this year, official figures so far show that the Chinese real estate market is still in the doldrums.

On October 24, the Chinese Bureau of Statistics released September sales data for 70 large and medium cities. Of those 70 cities, 54 saw price drops for new homes and 61 cities saw price drops for used homes.

Wang Xiaolu, deputy director of the National Economic Research Institute (NERI), a nonprofit organization founded in 1996 for the study of economic theory and policy, discussed the outlook for China’s real estate market during a a financial forum on September 21. that the inventory of urban housing in China is close to saturation. Even if the current pace of construction is maintained without additional growth, on average, a third of new housing each year will be a surplus, he said.

