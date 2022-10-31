Connect with us

Business

GFSC clears acquisition of Gibraltar Stock Exchange by Valereum

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission has cleared Valereum’s acquisition of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange [GSX]which could open up new business opportunities with Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

The decision was announced hours before the Gibraltar government is to hold its traditional Gibraltar Day events in London, including a luncheon at the Guildhall bringing together financial services executives from the city and the rock.

Richard Poulden, Chairman of Valereum, said Gibraltar’s leading role in regulating the crypto space, alongside its established English-language legal system, were key factors drawing Valereum to the Rock.

And he outlined ambitious plans for the exchange in the future, including establishing the foundation of a new international network headquartered in Gibraltar.

The future focus of GSX will be to expand access to European capital for start-up and small-cap companies in the Middle East, India and Africa, where there is huge opportunity to empower entrepreneurs in the region.

It is auspicious to announce this on the day of the Gibraltar Financial Services lunch in London, he said.

We have ambitious plans for the GSX and for Valereum linking the fiat and digital worlds.

All of our expansion plans will be fully regulated in the environments in which we plan to operate.

The GSX will leverage proven exchange technology from established vendors and be updated with full front-to-back trading and clearing functionality at significant scale and scalability.

Just as The Rock of Gibraltar has been a physical port for centuries, GSX will encourage a new generation of businesses and assets to view Gibraltar as a virtual hub of financial commerce.

Over time, we will seek an international listing for the Valereum Group as we see this as a compelling investment proposition.

Speaking on Sky News ahead of lunch, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Gibraltar had been at the forefront of regulating the crypto world.

What we are is an example of regulation in this new space that I think the rest of the world will want to watch and learn from, he said.

That’s why I think Gibraltar is doing something very important in regulating this space, giving people confidence that a regulated space is better than an unregulated space when it comes to crypto and coming.

Mr. Picardo acknowledged the downturn in crypto markets this year, where the value of popular digital currencies has plummeted.

He said that should not deter efforts to establish a regulatory framework that would protect investors in the future.

I think it’s important that people who want to invest in this space can do so in a way that’s safe and in a way that’s not relegated to the rules of the Wild West, with perhaps good reason just because the pocket someone can be deeper than another, he says.

And that’s what we’re doing, we’re creating regulatory space that will ensure transactions in digital assets are as protected as you might expect for physical assets.

It’s a work in progress, of course we’re not done yet, but we’re very happy to be the first movers in this regard.

Valereum’s acquisition of GSX is now subject only to conventional working capital and regulatory conditions, as required, the company said.

Valereum did not disclose the price of the transaction, which it expects to complete in the first quarter of 2023.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.chronicle.gi/gfsc-clear-valereums-acquisition-of-gibraltar-stock-exchange/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: