GFSC clears acquisition of Gibraltar Stock Exchange by Valereum

The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission has cleared Valereum’s acquisition of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange [GSX]which could open up new business opportunities with Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India.

The decision was announced hours before the Gibraltar government is to hold its traditional Gibraltar Day events in London, including a luncheon at the Guildhall bringing together financial services executives from the city and the rock.

Richard Poulden, Chairman of Valereum, said Gibraltar’s leading role in regulating the crypto space, alongside its established English-language legal system, were key factors drawing Valereum to the Rock.

And he outlined ambitious plans for the exchange in the future, including establishing the foundation of a new international network headquartered in Gibraltar.

The future focus of GSX will be to expand access to European capital for start-up and small-cap companies in the Middle East, India and Africa, where there is huge opportunity to empower entrepreneurs in the region.

It is auspicious to announce this on the day of the Gibraltar Financial Services lunch in London, he said.

We have ambitious plans for the GSX and for Valereum linking the fiat and digital worlds.

All of our expansion plans will be fully regulated in the environments in which we plan to operate.

The GSX will leverage proven exchange technology from established vendors and be updated with full front-to-back trading and clearing functionality at significant scale and scalability.

Just as The Rock of Gibraltar has been a physical port for centuries, GSX will encourage a new generation of businesses and assets to view Gibraltar as a virtual hub of financial commerce.

Over time, we will seek an international listing for the Valereum Group as we see this as a compelling investment proposition.

Speaking on Sky News ahead of lunch, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said Gibraltar had been at the forefront of regulating the crypto world.

What we are is an example of regulation in this new space that I think the rest of the world will want to watch and learn from, he said.

That’s why I think Gibraltar is doing something very important in regulating this space, giving people confidence that a regulated space is better than an unregulated space when it comes to crypto and coming.

Mr. Picardo acknowledged the downturn in crypto markets this year, where the value of popular digital currencies has plummeted.

He said that should not deter efforts to establish a regulatory framework that would protect investors in the future.

I think it’s important that people who want to invest in this space can do so in a way that’s safe and in a way that’s not relegated to the rules of the Wild West, with perhaps good reason just because the pocket someone can be deeper than another, he says.

And that’s what we’re doing, we’re creating regulatory space that will ensure transactions in digital assets are as protected as you might expect for physical assets.

It’s a work in progress, of course we’re not done yet, but we’re very happy to be the first movers in this regard.

Valereum’s acquisition of GSX is now subject only to conventional working capital and regulatory conditions, as required, the company said.

Valereum did not disclose the price of the transaction, which it expects to complete in the first quarter of 2023.