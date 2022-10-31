Inflation is going nowhere. Look at the data from Europe







London

CNN Business

—

European inflation has accelerated to a new high as energy and food prices in the region continue to soar. Prices in the 19 countries that use the euro rose at an annual rate of 10.7% in October, compared to 9.9% in September, according to first estimates published on Monday. Energy prices jumped nearly 42% year-over-year, while the cost of food, alcohol and tobacco rose more than 13%. In particular, prices in the service sector rose at a faster pace in October than in September. This is a worrying sign for policy makers who hoped that relieve pressure on the supply chain would help bring inflation down. Inflation in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, rose to 11.6%. In Italy, it rose to 12.8%, while the rate in France climbed to 7.1%. Consumer price inflation in the United States, by comparison, has been 8.2% in September. Despite the woes of inflation, Europe’s economy continues to grow, albeit barely. Between July and September, the euro zone and the European Union recorded growth of 0.2% in their gross domestic product compared to the previous quarter, as post-lockdown spending and the surge in summer tourism helped to offset the impact of the rising cost of living. Still, economists expect a recession to unfold over the winter as energy prices force Europeans to watch their portfolios and push companies to hoard cash. Natural gas prices are also hurting industrial production, although they have fallen sharply from the August high. Overall, the picture remains grim, Bert Colijn, senior economist at ING, said in a note to clients. The reopening of economies has boosted services, but this effect is now fading. With rising interest rates and an uncertain economic outlook, investment expectations are also weakening. We therefore still expect the economy to contract in the coming quarters. The data is a warning sign for the United States, which has yet to release its October data. While the country is more insulated than Europe from the inflationary effects of the war in Ukraine, it is also struggling to limit rising prices, forcing the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates rising at a rapid pace.

